Twins who married pair of identical brothers both pregnant at the same time

A pair of identical twins who share “every milestone together” have announced they are both pregnant after marrying identical twin brothers.

Brittany and Briana Deane, 33, wed their husbands, Josh and Jeremy Salyers, 35, in 2018 after meeting at a twin convention in Ohio, US.

The loved up couples had a joint engagement and joint wedding and will now be sharing the pregnancy experience together.

The news was announced on their joint Instagram page where it was revealed their new children would be full genetic siblings as well as cousins.

In a Baywatch themed post, they wrote: “Guess what!!?? BOTH couples are pregnant!

“We are thrilled and grateful to experience overlapping pregnancies and to share this news with you all!

“Our children will not only be cousins, but full genetic siblings and quaternary multiples! Can’t wait to meet them and for them to meet each other!”

Last year Brittany and Brianna admitted on Australia’s Today show their plans to fall pregnant at the same time.

“I think there’s just something we would love to experience together,’ Brittany said.

“We have experienced most milestones of our lives together, birthdays, getting your driver’s license,graduations, and our double wedding.

“This would be the next huge event, and we’d love to experience it together, and ideally we will.”

Their 15,000 followers on Instagram were delighted with the news.

One said: “Omg do you have the same due date and was this planned???”

While a second wrote: “Are you having twins or singles?”

The foursome live together in the same house in Virginia, US, and have documented their lives together.

Their joint wedding was aired on a TLC special called Our Twinsane Wedding in February 2019.

At the wedding both Brittany and Briana said ‘I do’ in Twinsburg, Ohio, while wearing identical dresses, with the grooms Josh and Jeremy in matching tuxedos.

There were also plenty of other twins at the wedding, 17 in total, with two sets of twins acting as ring bearers.

The loved-up couples recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary with an Insta post of them in matching robes and pyjamas.

Before meeting the sisters, Jeremy said he and his twin brother Josh had made a vow that they would only marry another set of twins.

Jeremy said they were never going to get married unless they found a set of twins.