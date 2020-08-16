Twirl Orange presale: How to buy Cadbury’s Orange Twirl online

CADBURY’S limited edition Orange Twirl went down a storm when it launched last September, and it’s coming back to the UK next week. Here’s how to buy Cadbury’s Orange Twirl online.

Cadbury’s Orange Twirl was released back in 2019, but not everyone managed to get hold of one. They were so hard to find, these popular bars were being sold on eBay for £700 a box! If you didn’t manage to get a taste last year, you might be in luck. Cadbury is bringing the Orange Twirl back next week. Express.co.uk tells you everything you need to know.

Desperate to try the Cadbory’s Orange Twirl? You’ll need to get ahead of the game. Cadbury’s Orange Twirl goes on pre-sale online on August 18. An initial 5,000 bars will be sold on this date, and 5,000 more on August 20. The resale isn’t accessible to everyone though, you will need to show Cadbury some love on social media in order to get in.

Radhika Pai, Brand Manager for Cadbury at Mondelez said: “We are very excited to bring limited edition Twirl Orange back in the UK after the positive response it received last year. “It was clear our fans loved Twirl Orange, so we wanted to give people more chances to enjoy it, especially anyone that missed out last year. “The online pre-sale means that everyone has a chance to get their hands on one, no matter where they are in the UK, from the comfort of their homes.” So how exactly do you get into the pre-sale?

How to buy Cadbury’s Orange Twirl online The pre-sales will be held on the official Cadbury UK Twitter page, and you’ll need to tweet to get a place in the queue. Tweet Cadbury with the hashtag #TwirlOrangePresale when you see the pre-sale tweet at midday on August 18 to be in with a chance. The first 5,000 to tweet on August 18 will get access to the pre-sale, and be sent a unique single-use code to claim their bar. Of course, this doesn’t come without rules– only one bar can be bought per person.

The bar will cost 69p, which is 4p more than last year’s retail price. It’s worth it though, as postage is free and your bar will come with some surprise “collectables”. Sounds promising! If you don’t have Twitter, don’t worry, you can still buy the bars in stores later this year. The Orange Twirl will be available to buy in stores across the UK from mid-September. You’ll be able to buy them in the regular two finger packs, so you better stock up if you manage to find one!

If you are already rolling your eyes at the thought of finding one of these limited bars in a supermarket, you’ll be pleased to know that more bars have been produced this year. There are far more Orange Twirls ready to be distributed than there were last year, so if you look hard enough you will find one! The pre-sale offers everyone the same chance to buy a bar, with not even influences or celebs able to get in ahead of us regular folk. Keep your eyes peeled on the Cadbury Twitter page (@CadburyUK) on Tuesday, August 18 to win. If you aren’t quick enough on Tuesday, there’s always Thursday, August 20 to try again.

