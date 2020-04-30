Twist in double murder as neck-tattooed son says he DID kill his parents and wants to plead guilty

A heavily-tattooed man accused of bludgeoning his own parents to death says he is going to plead guilty to their murders because he does not want to waste the court’s time.

Myles William Taylor is accused of bludgeoning his mother Lesley to death then attacking his father Michael in a domestic dispute during the coronavirus lockdown.

His mother, 64, was found dead at the scene at the home in Hocking, northern Perth, alongside her husband, 65, who later died in hospital.

Taylor, 34, appeared at Stirling Gardens Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday via video link from Hakea prison where the charge of attempted murder was lifted to murder after his father died.

He told the court he did not have a lawyer and would not be applying for Legal Aid but was going to represent himself, The West Australian reported.

Magistrate Jan Whitbread questioned again whether Taylor wanted a lawyer but he replied: ‘I don’t want to waste the court’s time.’

Taylor told the court he would leave it in the hands of the court but Ms Whitbread told him that was not an option as he had to plead guilty or not guilty.

‘I’ll plead guilty. I don’t want to waste the court’s time, I’ll just plead guilty to the charges and that’s it,’ he said.

Ms Whitbread told Taylor she was not formally accepting the plea on Wednesday but he said he was going to maintain the ‘same position’.

Police were called to Lotherton Way at Hocking, in the city’s north, about 4pm on Sunday after neighbours heard screams coming from the usually quiet Taylor home.

Homicide detectives charged Taylor with one count of murder and another count of attempting to unlawfully kill.

He faced Northbridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning where he sat quietly in the dock, The West Australian reported.

Dressed in a dark polo shirt, he remained emotionless throughout the brief hearing, only talking when asked to confirm his name.

‘Lesley was a highly respected member of the City’s workforce for more than two decades and was much-loved by her peers,’ the statement read.

‘She will be sadly missed.’

One neighbour said the incident came as a massive shock to residents on the quiet street.

‘We were standing outside and we saw a cop car come and stop at the house, then all of a sudden we saw many more cop cars and we thought something must be happening,’ Irene said.

‘This is normally a really quiet street, it is quiet sad actually to see what is happening.’

Police confirmed the charges would now be reviewed, saying in a statement on Wednesday: ‘The investigation is ongoing and the charge in relation to the now-deceased man will be reviewed.’