Twitter posts a first quarter loss of $8.4million despite gaining 14 million users

Twitter Inc on Thursday reported higher first-quarter revenue and a smaller loss than analysts had expected, but its shares fell as investors fretted about potential weakness in the second quarter.

For the three months ended in March, Twitter posted a loss of $8.4million, or one cent per share, on revenue of $807.6 million.

The San Francisco-based social media company said it added 14 million average daily users as people looked to information on the coronavirus pandemic.

The increase of 24 percent to 160 million marked the largest daily user growth in the company’s history.

Twitter shares, which initially rose 11 percent after the earning report, were down 3.9 percent in early trading Thursday amid fears about ad revenue, which has continued to fall early in the second quarter.

Twitter said its ads sales had slightly rebounded in Asia after a plunge due to the coronavirus outbreak and it accelerated work on tools to attract advertisers, becoming the latest tech company to report a lighter blow from the pandemic than forecast.

The company did not provide specific guidance on second quarter but on a conference call with analysts, Twitter’s chief financial officer Ned Segal pointed to a March 11 to March 31 time frame, when ad revenue declined approximately 27 percent year-over-year, as a sign of what the company has seen in April.

The company said its March decline was particularly pronounced in the United States, its largest market by revenue. It also warned of smaller increases in non-advertising revenue.

The novel coronavirus halted travel, retail and entertainment in much of the world by March, leading to sudden budgets cuts at many advertisers and generating concerns about the prospects of ad sellers.

About 84 percent of Twitter’s revenue comes from ads on its service and partner apps, and those sales were 27 percent lower in the last three weeks of March than the same period in 2019, the company said on Thursday.

But sales bounced back in Asia during late March as lockdowns lifted there, Twitter said, without providing specific figures.

‘We’re not likely to see the full effects of the coronavirus on Twitter’s revenues until Q2, but due to rapidly changing conditions, the severity of the impact is hard to predict,’ said eMarketer senior analyst Jasmine Enberg.

Twitter said it hoped to release tools earlier than planned this year to attract business from mobile games and other app makers.

Those companies are trying to gain market share among consumers stuck at home and are continuing to buy what the ad industry calls ‘direct response’ ads.

Google on Wednesday also said it expected revenue from direct response ads sold by its YouTube unit to return to normal faster than from other ad types.

Twitter’s first-quarter revenue was $808million, up three percent compared with a year earlier, above the average estimate of $776million among analysts tracked by Refinitiv.

The company said that sales growth from licensing users’ posts to researchers and marketers, which was 17 percent in the first quarter, is expected to ‘moderate’ the rest of the year.

Twitter lost $8million in the first quarter, or a penny per share, better than the average estimate of two cents per share.

Twitter is aiming to stem losses by slashing its own budgets, including by limiting hiring to product development, research and user support.

Expense growth in 2020 is likely to be in ‘the low teens,’ versus earlier plans to spend 20 percent more than last year, Twitter said.

Focusing its product teams on advertiser tools could pose challenges for Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey.

He pledged in February to launch new features for users this year at a faster pace to stoke growth, while committing to activist investor Elliott Management on March 9 that he would increase daily users by at least 20 percent this year.

The growth goal was part of an agreement allowing Dorsey to remain CEO as a revamped board of directors evaluates Twitter’s leadership structure and CEO succession plan.

Elliott had expressed concern about Dorsey, who is also CEO of financial tech company Square Inc, taking on too much.