Twitter Reacts To Land O’Lakes Packaging: Was The Native American Woman Controversial Or Loved?

Land O’Lakes has removed the Native American women from its butter and cheese products after nearly 100 years of using the image.

The company is now focusing its attention on the farmers that make its dairy products, adding “farmer-owned” on the label. The new label is already rolling out on some products with plans to update the sticks of butter packaging this spring and summer and all Land O’Lakes products by the end of 2020.

Land O’ Lakes announced the removal of the Native American women on its packaging just ahead of its 100–year anniversary in 2021. The new packaging will include photos of Land O’Lakes farmers and co-op members on certain products.

“As Land O’Lakes looks toward our 100th anniversary, we’ve recognized we need packaging that reflects the foundation and heart of our company culture — and nothing does that better than our farmer-owners whose milk is used to produce Land O’Lakes’ dairy products,” Beth Ford, Land O’Lakes president and CEO, said in a statement.

“As a farmer-owned co-op, we strongly feel the need to better connect the men and women who grow our food with those who consume it,” she added.

The previous packaging with the Native American woman was criticized as a racist stereotype. The response the new labeling was welcomed by some consumers as one Twitter user said, “After a century of white people using her to represent the #LandOLakes dairy corporation, our sister is now free to represent #LandBack.”

But not all Twitter users celebrated the change. One Twitter user said, “ #LandOLakes Thats ok if you want to bow to the pressure a few, its your business (at least it was). Plenty of other choices in the store and we will have a new favorite soon!”

Another Twitter user said, “ #LandOLakes keep your butter. Won’t buy anymore of your products. Your about to lose lot of business. Serves u right Hello parkay.”

