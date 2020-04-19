Two arrested after men pretending to be gardai carry out spate of burglaries

GARDAÍ IN CORK have arrested two men following a series of burglaries in Cork city on Friday morning.

A total of five residential properties were burgled between 12.30am and 5am with a sum of cash and property taken from a number of houses.

Gardaí believe two men gained access to one of the properties by pretending to be members of An Garda Síochána, but did not confirm whether they were the two men arrested.

Two men, one in his 40s and one in his 20s, are now currently being detained at Togher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are advising members of the public who have any concerns about an individual claiming to be a member of An Garda Síochána to contact them immediately and not let them enter your home until their identity has been confirmed.