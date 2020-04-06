Two arrested following seizures of suspected pipe bomb and €27,000 in Limerick

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested following the seizure of a pipe bomb, a firearm and a sum of cash in Limerick.

Shortly before 8.30pm last night, gardaí from Henry Street Garda Station, who were on patrol, stopped and searched a car in the Castleconnell area.

During that search, €27,000 in cash was discovered and a man in his 40s was arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda Station.

He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Two follow up searches were carried out at houses in the Castleconnell area later that evening.

At the first house, Gardaí seized a suspected firearm and pipe bomb. A woman in her 40s was arrested and is also being detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act, 1939.

The Army bomb squad attended the scene and the suspected pipe bomb was taken for further examination.

At the second house, Gardaí seized €1,000 of suspected cannabis herb. No arrests were made following this seizure.

All of the items seized will now be sent for technical analysis and investigations are ongoing.