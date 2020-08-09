Two disabled men injured in care home to have case examined by human rights lawyer

Injuries sustained by two disabled men while in care will be examined by a human rights lawyer after their families raised £10,000 for a landmark legal campaign.

Relatives hope to end a five-year “battle for answers” after Matthew Bates and Gary Lewis suffered “unexplained” fractured thighs at the same care home in 2015.

They are now set to instruct Nick Bowen QC of Doughty Street Chambers – whose alumni includes Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer – after raising 10k in three weeks.

Mr Bowen will review the case and consider whether there is enough evidence to bring a private prosecution against Beech Lodge in Horsham, West Sussex, provider Sussex Health Care and local authorities who originally investigated.

Finance advisor Martyn, 61, Gary’s brother, said: “It’s been five years but we still have questions about what happened – and believe the evidence suggests gross misconduct and a cover-up by several bodies.

“After years of battling for an explanation, this is our only way to find out the truth.”

Sussex Health Care is currently subject to a separate Sussex Police investigation over the treatment of 43 residents, including 11 who died, at nine of its homes.

The two men’s cases are not among those being looked at, though Beech Lodge is one of the sites.

Matthew, then 30, suffered a severe mid-shaft fracture to his right thigh. Gary, who died earlier this year, was 64 when he had a complete split of his left femur at the home.

Both men had cerebral palsy and limited communication.

Martyn said: “Neither Gary nor Matthew could scream, run away or tell of what happened. Nobody has ever been held responsible for the injuries or how they were caused.”

Sussex Police previously said there was insufficient evidence to recommend any criminal proceedings.

A safeguarding review by West Sussex County Council in 2018 found that the men were probably poorly-handled at the home.

It added that an independent review of its investigation was held in 2019 and both families were updated about its progress.

A spokesperson said: “No further reasonable lines of enquiry have been identified that can help definitively establish how and when these men sustained their injuries.

“While the investigation is now closed, any new information that could lead to new lines of inquiry will be followed up.”

Sussex Health Care told the Sunday Mirror it seeks to provide “highest-quality” care for residents. A rep said: “Both cases were subject to comprehensive safeguarding investigations at the time, involving the local authority and the police. We cooperated fully and openly with those investigations.”

Matthew’s dad Mark, 66, and Martyn have increased their target to £20,000 to cover further legal expenses which they have a week to hit. They are not entitled to legal aid.

Martyn added: “So many families don’t know what to do when doors are closed on them. We are trying to set a precedent.”

Donate here: https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/adult-care-injustice/