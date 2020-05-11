Two Dublin newspapers, the Northside People and Southside People, are to close

THE PUBLISHER OF two free local Dublin newspapers, the Northside People and the Southside People, has closed its business and is seeking to appoint a liquidator.

The North Dublin Publications Ltd group, which is partly owned by Celtic Media Group, informed the papers’ 17 staff of the decision yesterday.

In a statement, the directors of North Dublin Publications Limited said they had “closed the business and convened a meeting to formally appoint a liquidator”.

A meeting of creditors is being convened for Tuesday 19 May at which a liquidator will be formally appointed.

The closure was due to a “collapse in revenues arising from the Covid-19 lockdown, allied to high operational costs including an expensive lease, and obligations under the Companies’ Acts”.

“There have been no revenues since publishing was suspended on 20 March as the Covid-related crisis began to impact on business and this has forced the company into liquidation,” the statement said.

In a statement to staff, the directors said: “Northside People and Southside People are titles with over 30 years of serving the local communities of Dublin and it is with deep regret that we have been forced into this decision, mindful of our duties to the company, its staff and its creditors.”

It continued: “We wish to thank our colleagues for the contribution which they have made to the titles over the years. They have operated with professionalism and courtesy and it is such a shame that this business in no longer viable.”

Jack Gleeson, a journalist who writes for the Northside People, said it was “very sad to see the end of what was a huge part of my life for more than two decades”.

A number of journalists, writers and broadcasters have been paying tribute to the work done by the publications, and the opportunities the papers have given young journalists.

Thoughts with all those affected by the closure of @dublinpeople 📰 Like many, I had my first byline in the Northside People 📰 This was my first byline ⬇️ Work experience, March 2000 @SineadOConnor @jakthehack @AkaPaulHoward https://t.co/PCeFdJb7JU pic.twitter.com/GRbvZOc6Rr — Elaine Walker (@ewalkerbyrne) May 9, 2020

Source: Elaine Walker/Twitter

More awful news from a sector working flat out and shipping some terrible blows. Thoughts with Tony McCullagh and colleagues from DPG. Work Tony did in keeping Stardust tragedy in public eye via Northside People should never be forgotten.https://t.co/sN1V6vV0V0 — Gavan Becton (@GavBecton) May 9, 2020

Source: Gavan Becton/Twitter

Very sad to hear this. I’m one of many journalists who started work with the Northside People. Thoughts with Tony and the team: Publisher of local Dublin papers closes down via @RTENewsNow https://t.co/RDaWvsJerK — Sinéad Crowley (@SineadCrowley) May 9, 2020

Source: Sinéad Crowley/Twitter

“Every newspaper that closes reduces diversity in the media and reduces the range of news and opinion available to the public,” the Press Ombudsman Twitter account tweeted out in response to the news.