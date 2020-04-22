Two elderly people dead from virus in WA

Two people aged in their 70s have died in Western Australia from the coronavirus, taking the state’s toll to six.

A man who had travelled on the Artania cruise ship died at Joondalup Health Campus while a woman who had travelled overseas died at Royal Perth Hospital overnight.

WA confirmed 10 new cases overnight, taking the state’s total to 470.

Four of the new cases were linked to cruise ships while one was a health worker in the Kimberley region, where there are many vulnerable indigenous people.

Health Minster Roger Cook says the health worker was a direct contact of a colleague who had previously been confirmed as having the virus.