Two hospitalised after plane crash

Two people have been taken to hospital after their light plane crashed into bushland in the NSW Southern Highlands region.

The passengers – a man and woman from Sydney – extricated themselves from the plane and contacted emergency services after they crashed at a property in Canyonleigh on Sunday afternoon.

A doctor was winched down to the pair by the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter before the woman was airlifted to Liverpool Hospital, and the man was taken via road to Bowral Hospital. Both were in a stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.