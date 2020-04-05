Two men charged in relation to ATM robbery in Dundalk

TWO MEN HAVE been charged in relation to the robbery of two ATMs in Louth in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has charged two men – one aged 24, the other aged 29 – with handling stolen property and the possession of criminal property.

The ATMs were stolen on Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk. The raiders were intercepted by members of the Garda Armed Support Unit and, following a traffic pursuit, crossed the border into Northern Ireland.

Three men were subsequently arrested by the PSNI in south Armagh and the ATMs were recovered.

In recent times, there has been a spate of ATM robberies in border counties north and south.

Yesterday, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan praised the work and the cooperation of gardaí and the PSNI in apprehending the men.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons