Two police officers put on leave after ‘firing seven shots’ at car carrying 5 black kids

Two white police officers have been put on leave after allegedly firing up to seven shots at a car carrying five children, which they claim drove at them.

A bullet reportedly flew past one child’s head and hit a nearby swing – with another said to have been “manhandled and pistol whipped in the head”.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has launched a probe into the incident on Saturday morning involving officers from Waycross Police Department.

The two cops claim they witnessed the vehicle commit a traffic violation and were trying to obtain the registration plate number, according to GBI.

Dominique Goodman, whose children, including their 16-year-old son, were in the car on the street outside their home, filmed some of the altercation.

The dad’s footage, shows the teen and another, aged 15, on the ground, being handcuffed.

Mr Goodman and a woman can be heard pleading with the officers to let the two boys go.

They were on their way back from a football game, he can be heard saying in the video.

“They shot at a car full of unarmed minors,” he told WJXT.

“They are babies. What was the purpose of shooting?” he added.

As the car was brought to a halt, kids aged nine, 12 and 14 got out – with one officer following them while the other approached the vehicle which drove towards him, said GBI.

The second cop is said to have then “fired multiple times” at the car with the two teens jumping out while it was moving, according to the bureau.

Investigators claim the 15-year-old – who was treated for minor injuries – got into an altercation with police and was subsequently handcuffed.

He was later charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, removal or attempt to remove a firearm from a cop, and felony obstruction of an officer, according to WJAX.

The other teen, meanwhile, was charged with possession of a handgun, aggravated assault on a police officer, reckless driving, driving without a licence and a stop sign violation.

Mr Goodman claims, however, the car was “full of unarmed minors”, while the nine-year-old told the station “at least seven shots were fired”.

“I could have gotten shot in my face, but they shot the swing,” the child claimed.

The video shows one of the kids bleeding from the head, with the family allegedly he was struck in the head by the officer’s gun.

They have launched a petition from calling for the officers involved to be fired.

While the NAACP has called for the officers’ bodycam footage to be released immediately, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The Ware County District Attorney’s Office are set to review the incident after the GBI investigation is complete.

It comes after unarmed black man George Floyd died after being knelt on by a white officer in Minneapolis on May 25 – leading to mass demonstrations and calls for the police to be defunded.