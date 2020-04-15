Two women fined under coronavirus legislation in NI after failing to stop for gardaí in Donegal

TWO WOMEN HAVE been issued fines in Northern Ireland after failing to stop for gardaí in Co Donegal.

It came after a vehicle failed to stop for An Garda Síochána in Lifford, Co Donegal close to the border with the North.

PSNI Chief Inspector Jonny Hunter said his officers were alerted by Garda officers.

“Police in Strabane seized a vehicle yesterday afternoon which had reportedly failed to stop for An Garda Síochana in the Lifford area of County Donegal,” he said.

“AGS colleagues had alerted us at 3.10pm that a red Audi A4 had made off from their officers and crossed into Strabane.”

The vehicle was subsequently located, abandoned in the Clady village area, at around 4pm. The vehicle was then seized.

“Two females were subsequently issued with two fines for breach of the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020,” Hunter said.

He added: “This is a good example of cross-border work with our colleagues in An Garda Síochana.”