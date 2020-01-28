Tyrese Campbell makes Rangers transfer decision as Stoke striker nears exit door

Tyrese Campbell’s contract at Stoke expires at the end of June – and Rangers are trying to sign the striker.

Stoke striker Tyrese Campbell wants to join Rangers as the Scottish giants line up a move. Campbell has scored nine goals and provided two assists in all competitions this season, catching the eye of many UK clubs.

Rangers have been touted as one of those sides and are reportedly in talks over a free transfer in the summer. Campbell's bet365 Stadium deal expires at the end of June and he can strike a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs – including those in Scotland – this month. Scottish clubs can take advantage of cross-border transfer rules which would see them only have to hand over around £400,000 in compensation to Stoke. Gers face competition for the striker from Old Firm rivals Celtic as well as Premier League sides Wolves, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

But Ibrox chiefs have ostensibly stolen a march on other potential suitors, according to Football Insider. The media outlet claim that Campbell is "very keen" to join Rangers and has made his stance clear behind the scenes in talks. There is resistance from Stoke, who want their England Under-20 international to sign a contract extension. But Campbell, who left Manchester City's youth set-up in 2016 to continue his development with the Potters, is in control of his future.

Another top-flight side courting Campbell are Sheffield United, who are looking to make some additions to their squad before the end of the window. Express Sport understands that Blades boss Chris Wilder is prepared to fork out a significant fee to sign the 20-year-old before the January 31 transfer deadline. When asked about prospective moves, Wilder said: “I believe we will get one or two in definitely in the next week.” Campbell scored the winner for Stoke away to Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion in midweek and after the match Michael On’Neill seemed hopeful of keeping Campbell on the Staffordshire club’s book.