Tyson Fury accused of being ‘mentally lost’ ahead of Deontay Wilder blockbuster bout

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder meet for the second time in a blockbuster heavyweight fight in Las Vegas tonight.

Tyson Fury has already lost his bout with Deontay Wilder after weighing in 16lbs heavier than he did for their first bout, according to legendary boxing coach Teddy Atlas. The first fight between Fury and Wilder back in December 2018 was the ‘Gypsy King’s’ first world title fight since returning from his long-term ban.

The epic bout attracted millions of viewers as the two heavyweights went toe-to-toe in one of the most memorable fights in the 21st century. It controversially ended in a draw though, with a rematch agreed to take place 14 months later. Both Wilder and Fury have since had two fights with the latter picking up a nasty cut in his previous bout against Otto Wallin. But the bad blood between the pair hasn’t changed one bit with the two coming to blows in their final press conference this week in a shoving match.

That resulted in the Nevada State Athletic Commission banning Fury and Wilder taking part in a traditional face-off during Friday’s weigh-in. There were still plenty of talking points from the weigh-in though, namely how much weight both fighters had put on from their first fight. Wilder weighed in at a career-high 231lbs, 19.5lbs heavier than the fight back in December 2018. But Fury weighed in over 40lbs heavier than his opponent, having put on 16lbs from that fight little over a year ago.

Teddy Atlas, who coached boxers such as Mike Tyson, Barry McGuigan and Alexander Povetkin, doesn’t think the British boxer is in the right state to beat Wilder. “I’ve been saying on @espn that something’s wrong with Fury psychology, and now he weighs 273,” Atlas tweeted. “I don’t want to hear how it’s part of a plan, how’d that work for Ruiz? “I believe it’s a sign of where he is mentally lost.