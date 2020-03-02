Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder banned from weigh-in face-off ahead of Las Vegas rematch

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder got engaged in a shoving match at their final press conference.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have been banned from facing off at the weigh-in ahead of their huge heavyweight rematch in Las Vegas. The pair were due to have one last face-off after tipping the scales but the Nevada State Athletic Commission have now got involved after the pair clashed at Wednesday’s final press conference.

Both men exchanged shoves with no security guards in sight before things eventually calmed down on stage. Explosive encounters ahead of the first bell can sometimes lead to the cancellation of bouts so the NSAC took the precautionary measure of keeping both men apart. Wilder reacted to the ruling, saying: “I think this is a big deal, a lot of people have invested in this fight, a lot of people will be here, a lot of flights and tickets sold. “They don’t want anything to jeopardise this fight and I’m fine with the decision.” JUST IN: Tyson Fury set to pocket career-best £40m purse for Deontay Wilder rematch in Las Vegas

The 200lb+ titans will weigh in around 11pm GMT on Friday with thousands of fans expected to attend at the MGM’s Grand Garden Arena. The sequel is set to eclipse the box-office numbers it achieved in the first fight with FOX and ESPN coming together to co-promote the event. The first bout in December 2018 is understood to have accrued 1million pay-per-view buys which should be blown out the water this time around. US customers must pay $74.99 for the card while UK viewers can watch it for £24.95 on BT Sport Box Office. DON’T MISS

Roger Federer makes stunning knee surgery announcement and confirms he’ll miss French Open

England head coach Eddie Jones forced to apologise to reporter after ‘half-Asian’ comment

Watch Tyson Fury ring Anthony Joshua on FaceTime while having pint in pub

Much of the intrigue in the encounter comes from the differing styles of both men. Wilder is known as a knockout artist, dispatching all but one of his previous 40 opponents – Fury. Fury, meanwhile, has made his way to the top of the division with a slick, fleet-footed style based on making the other man miss. The Gypsy King has vowed to take a different approach this time around, though, which led to him appointing SugarHill Steward as his trainer.

Fury believes he was robbed last time out as Wilder’s two knockdowns seemed to outweigh his dominance, with the judges scoring it a draw. This time around, Fury is bidding for a knockout, as Kronk Gym coach SugarHill, replacing Ben Davison, told Express Sport. “The way I was raised was just get the knockout,” he said. “F**k everything else. Get the knockout. “That’s the way it was told to me – f**k everything else, get the knockout. That’s the only 100 percent way to be sure that you won that fight.