Tyson Fury channels ‘Ricky Hatton days’ and promises knockout win over Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury takes on Deontay Wilder in a rematch of their 2018 heavyweight world title classic tonight.

Tyson Fury promised to knock out Deontay Wilder in the second round of tonight’s WBC world heavyweight title fight. The ‘Gypsy King’ spoke after weighing in for the bout, as he showcased his heavier physique.

Fury will weigh the second-heaviest of his career tonight. The ‘Gypsy King’ tipped the scales at 273lbs, significantly heavier than the 256lbs he weighed the first time. Wilder, too, had put on weight. The ‘Bronze Bomber’ clocked in at 231lbs, compared to the 212lbs he weighed back in December 2018. After their antics at Thursday’s press conference, the two heavyweights were kept apart on the stage in Las Vegas.

Instead, they were made to stand several feet away from each other, with both men firing verbal jabs. In front of thousands of fans, the ‘Gypsy King’ made his way to the stage first, accompanied by a large posse and revelling in the support of his supporters. Thousands of Fury supporters are expected in Nevada for tonight’s blockbuster fight. And he put on a show at the weigh-in, as he kept himself engaged and shadow boxed while waiting for Wilder to arrive.

Speaking after the weigh-in concluded, Fury explained that he wanted his fight to be a callback to pervious Ricky Hatton nights in Vegas. “Happy with the weight, even happier with the crowd,” he said. “The crowd was 99 per-cent Fury fans, they’ve travelled and put in the effort, thank you and I’m not going to disappoint. “He’s trying to put on a bit of beef, he needs more power, we all do.

“It’s going to be an early night for someone. “The love I’ve been shown here, it takes me back to the Ricky Hatton days when he used to come over here to fight [Manny] Pacquiao and [Floyd] Mayweather. “They had to lock the doors to keep all the Tyson Fury fans out. “Big respect to everybody, I love you all and we’re going to go for glory in the second round tomorrow.”

Wilder seemed in a confident mood ahead of the fight, as he addressed the weight gain and discussed Fury’s potential gameplan. “I’m not worried about that. I’ve always had to fight guys bigger than I. This is only going to slow him down. “The new weight on me, I’m going to go with it, ride with it.