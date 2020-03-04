Tyson Fury: Deontay Wilder was wrong to say one thing about WBC heavyweight champion

Deontay Wilder was wrong to say Tyson Fury has pillow fists.

Deontay Wilder will be regretting saying Tyson Fury has “pillow fists” ahead of their heavyweight battle as it was proved quite the opposite when they went toe-to-toe in Las Vegas.

Wilder was never really troubled by Fury’s power in the first fight 14 months ago which ended in a controversial draw. The Gypsy King landed a lot of shots and should have won via a points decision but never caused any serious damage to his opponent. But when they rematched last night the script was completely different as Fury came out all guns blazing on the front foot. He knocked Wilder down in the third and fifth round before the American’s corner threw in the towel in the seventh. Nasty cuts had blood pouring from Wilder’s mouth and ear and he was rushed to the hospital immediately after the fight.

Fury’s ex-coach Ben Davison has explained that the 31-year-old power has always been there and Wilder was wrong to make his assumption. “I’ve always known and have always said Tyson can punch,” Davison told the Athletic. “It was proven by the fact Tyson previously won so many fights and had been so successful, but for him to go back to that against Wilder was a risk.” Fury also referenced Wilder’s comments after his memorable victory.

“Ben Davison did a fantastic job,” Fury, who is now coached by SugarHill Steward, explained. “There were a lot of questions about what I did, but it worked out for the best. Look, in the first fight, I knew I could jump around the ring for 12 rounds, but nothing worked. I got a draw. “When I came to this fight, Deontay said I couldn’t punch, that I had pillow fists. I wanted to knock him out. So we worked our game plan in the gym and put it to practice in the ring. Tonight was my night.” The new tactics came with a large element of risk but the gamble paid off.