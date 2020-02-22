Tyson Fury drops big retirement hint ahead of crunch Deontay Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury faces Deontay Wilder in a Las Vegas rematch on Saturday.

Tyson Fury has hinted at retirement ahead of his Las Vegas showdown with Deontay Wilder this weekend. The 31-year-old said he may walk away from the sport at the end of his current deal.

Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s ESPN show, the ‘Gypsy King’ claimed he may retire sooner than people think. “I’ve got three fights left on my contract with ESPN, and after that, I will seriously think about walking away,” Fury explained. “I don’t need to fight anymore, what is the point? What am I going to gain from it? “When I beat Wilder on Saturday, I’ll have completed the game. I’ll have won every single belt there is to win, from minor to major, and I’ll have won The Ring magazine belt twice – becoming only the second man in history to do that, me and Muhammad Ali.

“Even after this win on Saturday, there’s nothing more to do. Nothing more to be gained.” When questioned on whether he would be satisfied walking away from boxing in his prime Fury gave an assured response. “I’ll be a happy man, contented, and just live a normal life, a simple life,” Fury continued. “Sometimes you get these fighters who want to live big and extravagant lives, and all the boats and planes and whatever else they want to do with their lives. They want to be prime minister or president or some stuff. I have no interest.

“I want to be left alone. Go to the school and back, have a coffee in the morning, go work out, and that’s it. Go to bed, wake up and do exactly the same, every day.” The comments come ahead of Fury’s much-anticipated rematch against Wilder at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The first bout was controversially scored as a draw despite most viewers believing Fury should have won the decision and the ‘Gypsy King’ has changed trainers ahead of the rematch in a bid to secure the knockout and avoid leaving the fight in the judges’ hands. Fury split with Ben Davison and teamed up with Sugar Hill Steward for the rematch leaving his opponent unimpressed.