Tyson Fury fight live stream tonight: How to watch Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury online

Tyson Fury challenges Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title at the MGM Grand and Express Sport is on hand with all the live stream information.

The highly-anticipated rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder is just around the corner. The fighters had to settle for a draw in their first bout in Los Angeles in December 2018.

But Fury reckons he has the advantage over Wilder this time with the rematch being held in Las Vegas. The Gyspy King believes his boxing style will be favourable with the judges. He said: “That slick style works and the judges here like that. “Wilder can’t beat me on points, it’s not possible. This is Las Vegas, not Los Angeles.

“One of the greatest boxers that has ever lived in [Floyd] Mayweather has come from this town and they can appreciate a master boxer here. “If it goes 12 rounds I have won.” The British star has also expressed his intentions to knock Wilder out but the WBC champion argues Fury doesn’t have the power. “I still think Tyson had a pillow as a fist but he’s a skilful fighter though,” Wilder said. “But you can’t have it all, people say I don’t have skills but I have the punch. “That’s what I felt at the time (pillow as a fist).

“It’s an adrenaline rush in the ring, we’re all brave warriors, we’re all gladiators and that’s what we become in order to fight and give you guys the best show of your lives.” How to watch Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury online There are a number of ways to stream tonight’s action. Fans must first book the event, which costs £24.95, via the BT Sport Box Office website.

You can then stream the fight via the BT Sport Box Office app or on the company’s website. The app is available to download from the Apple and Google Play app stores. Coverage begins at midnight in the UK and runs into the early hours of Sunday morning. Wilder and Fury are expected to battle it out around 5am.

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury odds A spokesperson for The Pools said: “The bookies can’t split the fighters, and neither could the judges the last time they faced each other. “Both are unbeaten, with impressive KO records, and thepools.com have it at 4/6 to not go the distance this time. “They have Wilder ahead to win by a stoppage (6/5) whilst the repeat of the draw is unfancied at 20/1.”

