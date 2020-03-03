Tyson Fury is ‘in control’ of Anthony Joshua situation after Deontay Wilder win – Nelson

Tyson Fury beat Deontay Wilder on Saturday night.

Tyson Fury is the man in control of the heavyweight division after dethroning WBC world champion Deontay Wilder, claims Johnny Nelson. The former cruiserweight champion believes the ‘Gypsy King’ has the biggest say on which fights do and don’t happen.

Fury destroyed Wilder in seven rounds in Las Vegas on Saturday. The 'Bronze Bomber' was brutalised at the MGM Grand in a one-sided beatdown. Fury put in a career-best performance to demolish the American heavy-hitter in style. Through seven rounds, Wilder tasted the canvas four times before being eventually stopped on his feet.

The win leaves Fury with the Ring Magazine and WBC world title straps, while Anthony Joshua holds the rest of the heavyweight jigsaw. AJ holds the WBA, WBO and IBF world titles, meaning a unification fight between the British pair would leave the victor as the undisputed world champion. Joshua and his camp appear to be keen to make that fight for the summer, with his promoter Eddie Hearn insisting they would ask to bypass IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in order do so. However, Wilder has the right to trigger an automatic rematch clause, which he has to do within the next 30 days.

And Nelson explained in his Daily Mail column that he believes Fury is in the driving seat with regards to what fights do and don’t happen. The former unified cruiserweight champion explained that he watched the fight alongside WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte, who also wants to fight Wilder. However, he will have to wait even longer depending on what Fury decides to do. If he is forced into the Wilder rematch, then unifies against Joshua, it could be until next year before Whyte gets his chance. “I watched the fight alongside Dillian Whyte, the mandatory challenger,” Nelson wrote.