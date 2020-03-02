Tyson Fury net worth: How much is Fury worth after victory over Deontay Wilder?

Tyson Fury beat Deontay Wilder ton win the WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas – but how much has Fury made and what is his net worth?

Tyson Fury became a world champion once again following a second battle with Deontay Wilder. The Gypsy King is a former WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, The Ring, and lineal heavyweight title-holder.

Ahead the rematch with Wilder, Fury’s boxing record stands at 31 fights, 30 wins (21 by knockout) and one draw. His sole draw came from his bout with Wilder in December 2018. “The biggest mistake I made last time was not making him [Wilder] pay when he was hurt,” said Fury. “I didn’t know what I had in the tank last time. I’d never done 12 rounds {in my comeback}. It’s a long time.

“This time, I know I can do the distance and we’re not getting hurt. “I’ll throw everything but the kitchen sink at him and he won’t know what hit him.” How much is Tyson Fury worth? According to Wealthy Gorilla, Fury’s net worth is estimated at £31million ($40m). His purse for the first bout with Wilder was reported to be £2.3m ($3m).

Shortly after the first instalment, Fury agreed a bumper £80m five-fight deal with ESPN. The 31-year-old also made a WWE appearance in 2019 and took home a reported £12m ($15m). ESPN reports that Fury’s purse for the rematch is £3.86m ($5m), although both he and Wilder are guaranteed £19m ($25m) apiece, plus a share of the pay-per-view revenue. Tyson Fury fan reactions One wrote on Twitter: “All these excuses getting talked about more than the real truth, Fury just took Wilder back to school and gave him the biggest boxing lesson he ever had. “The quicker Wilder accepts this the easier it will be for him to move forward.”

Another commented: “A key reason why Fury is so dangerous, particularly when bulked up, is his ability to lean that 19st bulk on opponents in the clinch.” A third added: “Wilder finally got found out. Now we can go back to the sweet science of boxing. “It’s an art and should be respected, Wilder had no respect for it and got two boxing lessons.” A fourth wrote: “He [Wilder] got schooled by Fury in the 1st fight. “What he didn’t expect was Fury coming in aggressive and he wasn’t prepared for that and with his limited boxing abilities, which may be none, he couldn’t make the in ring adjustments.”

How much is Tyson Fury worth?

Tyson Fury fan reactions