Tyson Fury refuses bottle of water over drug spike fears after Deontay Wilder win

Tyson Fury turned down a bottle of water after beating Deontay Wilder.

Tyson Fury refused to accept a bottle of water passed to him during his press conference after he beat Deontay Wilder out of fears it could have been spiked.

Fury was required to do a drugs test after completing his media duties and he wanted to take no risks whatsoever. The 31-year-old was presented with a bottle of water by his team member Andy Lee during his press conference but after holding the drink for a couple of seconds he quickly handed it back. It is not the first time Fury has acted quickly to avoid any controversy further down the line. After defeating Wladimir Klitschko on points in 2015 he did not take any hydration to ensure his test came back clean and his victory was not tarnished. Fury emerged successful last night when Wilder’s corner threw in the towel during the seventh round.

The American was downed in the third and fifth round and struggled with nasty cuts to his ear and mouth when he was pulled from the fight. Wilder did not take part in his post-fight press conference as he was taken straight to hospital. No update of the injuries were given until Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole said: “Just got some information, Wilder did not have a broken jaw as some have speculated, nor did he have a broken eardrum. “He had a two centimetre cut in his ear that took seven stitches to close.” Wilder spoke in the ring in the immediate aftermath of the first loss of his career.

“The best man won on the night,” he explained. “My coach threw in the towel but I’m ready to go out on my shield. “I had a lot of things going on coming into this fight but it is what it is. “I just wish my corner would have let me go out on my shield, I’m a warrior. But [Fury] did what he did and there’s no excuses.” Wilder is expected to trigger a trilogy with Fury as a clause was added to the second fight contract.