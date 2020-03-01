Tyson Fury set to pocket career-best £40m purse for Deontay Wilder rematch in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury will earn a huge amount of money for his clash with Deontay Wilder this weekend.

Tyson Fury will earn a guaranteed fight purse of £20million for his WBC heavyweight world title clash with Deontay Wilder this weekend. Fury’s previous highest pay-day was £15m – which he made for fights against Otto Wallin and Tom Schwarz.

Fury will face Wilder in a huge heavyweight rematch in the early hours of Sunday morning for the Bronze Bomber’s WBC belt and the vacant Ring Magazine title. His purse, while guaranteed at £20m, is likely to inflate up to the £40m-mark, once pay-per-view, ticket sales and the live gate are counted up. Fury’s promoter Bob Arum said: “It’s sold out in the Arena, so that’s $16million less taxes. JUST IN: Tyson Fury’s trainer Sugar Hill Steward predicts ‘sensational victory‘

"We also know the closed circuit sales are doing better than anyone anticipated. "What we don't know is the English pay-per-view and the US pay-per-view. "I've talked to Frank Warren, who's the co-promoter with Tyson Fury, and he believes the English pay-per-view, even at four in the morning, will be one million.

“If the pay-per-view hit two million here they would each get, I don’t know what Wilder would get, but my guy would get well over $40million (£33m).” The Gypsy King signed a huge five-fight £80m deal with Top Rank and ESPN last year, which he means he has two more bouts to fulfil after the weekend’s Wilder rematch. Assuming the Wilder fight’s PPV numbers can exceed an unlikely two million buys, Fury would likely make even more than £40m. But Fury’s first fight with Wilder mustered just £325,000 PPV buys in the U.S. and they’re more than likely going to push one million this time around, despite the extra promotion.

The first bout, which was shown by Showtime, doesn’t have anywhere near the same appeal as the sequel, which is being pushed by rival promoters Top Rank and PBC on ESPN and Fox in a dual broadcast. Both fighters have been on talk shows from both networks in the lead up to the fight, while a commercial for the bout was shown during the FOX-aired SuperBowl. Fury’s purse, however, is still likely to be below the British record, which is held by Anthony Joshua. Joshua made close to £50m for his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia last December.