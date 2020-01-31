Tyson Fury sparks injury fears ahead of Deontay Wilder rematch during Conor McGregor night

Tyson Fury was at the T-Mobile Arena to support Conor McGregor.

Tyson Fury sparked injury concerns as he arrived at the T-Mobile Arena for Conor McGregor’s fight with Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC246. The ‘Gypsy King’ appeared to be limping as he arrived in the arena.

The heavyweight is in Las Vegas to train for his rematch with Deontay Wilder next month. And he decided to attend UFC 246 on Saturday night to give himself a break from the gruelling training camp. Fury previously stated that McGregor would be training him for his UFC debut – something ‘The Notorious’ denied. However, the pair are believed to be good fans of each other. MCGREGOR vs COWBOY LIVE: UFC 246 UPDATES AND RESULTS FROM LAS VEGAS

Therefore, it wasn’t much of a surprise when Fury decided to attend McGregor’s return to the octagon against Cerrone. However, when he was filmed arriving at the venue, he appeared to be limping slightly on his way in. Fury didn’t give anything away when talking to BT Sport, however. He joked that he had been spending his time at the T-Mobile Arena hanging out backstage with celebrities. DON’T MISS Jorge Masvidal makes BMF title fight demand to Conor McGregor Conor McGregor explains who he’d like to fight after Donald Cerrone Conor McGregor stokes flames for Kamaru Usman bout with brutal dig

“I’ve been in the lounge with the celebs,” he said. “Denzel’s in there, I’ve just had a drink with him. “Elton John’s in there, Lil Wayne, Tom Jones, Drake, Beyonce, they’re all in there. Prince Harry’s even in there! Fury did, however, share a quick prediction for how he thinks the fight will go.