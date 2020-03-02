Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2 RECAP: Tyson Fury knocks out Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury stunningly stopped Deontay Wilder in the seventh round of their heavyweight rematch in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Tyson Fury produced one of the greatest British boxing performances of all time to sensationally stop Deontay Wilder in the seventh round of their highly-anticipated rematch on Saturday night in Las Vegas. The Gypsy King took centre-ring from the moment the first bell rang and, across the seven rounds, decimated Wilder in a flawless performance. Fury said all along that he was preparing to knock out the knockout-artist and pundits, who originally rolled their eyes at the claim, began to eat their words ringside when Wilder was dropped in the third. Fury then floored his man again in the fifth with a fierce body shot before a barrage of blows which backed up Wilder on the ropes in the seventh caused the American’s team to throw in the towel. Re-live a sensational night of boxing below by seeing how the night at MGM Grand unfolded from start to finish with Express Sport…

Whyte wants his shot Dillian Whyte has been the WBC’s No 1 contender for over 800 days without being given a shot at the title. And the Body Snatcher has reacted angrily to his promoter Eddie Hearn’s suggestion that Tyson Fury should now jump in with Anthony Joshua for an undisputed bout. “No need for a third let’s go straight to it in the Summer! #undisputed,” Hearn tweeted soon after Fury scored his seventh-round stoppage. But Whyte retorted, saying: “How about doing what’s right and forcing him to fight me first as the number 1 challenger[?]”

Fury premonition Tyson Fury eerily predicted that he would knock out Deontay Wilder seven years before his coronation as the WBC and Ring Magazine world heavyweight champion last night. In October 2013, six months after getting up off the canvas to beat Steve Cunningham in New York, Fury sent a message to Wilder on Twitter. “The biggest fight of my era will [email protected] ! But ill [sic]knock him out!” he wrote. And the Bronze Bomber, who at the time had recently gone to 30-0, replied. “@Tyson_Fury COME… COME… my friend,” he responded. “I will make it worth your wild, beside once I get this wbc belt it’s game over for you all!”

Donald Trump has his say Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have both been invited to the White House by American president Donald Trump. The Gypsy King secured the WBC belt with brutal performance in Las Vegas. “That was a great fight,” the president said. “Two great fighters. It was really very exciting. “Maybe we have to bring them both to the White House – I don’t know – because that was really a good one.” Trump paused for a brief moment then added: “I think we’ll do that.”

Tyson Fury after party Tyson Fury was part of a huge after-party in the Las Vegas Hakkasan nightclub, after his seventh round stoppage win against Deontay Wilder. The new WBC champ headed to the Las Vegas super-club Hakkasan following the bout. He was introduced to the nightclub on the DJ’s stage, to thunderous cheers. Fury took a microphone, and shouted: “Who’s ready for a f****** party?!” Before the music started again, however, Fury carried on his tradition of serenading his fans.

How Fury reacted in dressing room after Wilder win…

Here’s the moment @Tyson_Fury entered his locker room after his EPIC win over Deontay Wilder. ������������ #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/QbIx01mjY3 — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 23, 2020

Deontay Wilder has deadline to trigger trilogy fight Deontay Wilder has 30 days to exercise a clause in his contract to trigger a trilogy fight with Tyson Fury. The trilogy would take place later this year, which would delay a possible blockbuster fight between Fury and Anthony Joshua. Fury and Wilder’s trainer Jay Deas have both hinted at a rematch later this year.

Fury on Wilder rematch Fury has admitted he could end up facing Wilder again in a trilogy fight. Fury said: “I need to enjoy this victory and Deontay will need to recover from this fight. “But I’m sure he’ll want the rematch because he can always knock someone out with one punch. “Tonight was my night and I was never going to let anyone take it from me. “I’m my own worst critic and even though it was a fantastic performance, I know I can do better. “I’m a quick learner and I’m going to get back to work.”

Deontay Wilder’s trainer Jay Deas speaks out Deontay Wilder’s head trainer Jay Deas says he didn’t throw in the towel, it was Mark Breland. Deas said: “Mark Breland threw in the towel, I didnt think he should have. “Deontay is a go out on his shield kind of guy. “He did not want that, Deontay is a fearsome puncher and he does always have that shot to land a big shot and turn things around. “Deontay is doing well and he’ll be back and all the better for it. But congratulations to Tyson and his team.”

Here’s that American Pie rendition…

������And a song to send everyone home. ������ The King has conquered the American Heavyweight landscape. What’s next? #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/Phn0b38TlF — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 23, 2020

And again from Davison…

How many heavyweights have held

WBC

WBO

WBA

IBF

IBO

Ring Magazine Titles in history?? — Ben Davison (@BenDavison_) February 23, 2020

Ben Davison has his say…

How many heavyweights have held

WBC

WBO

WBA

IBF

IBO

Ring Magazine Titles in history?? — Ben Davison (@BenDavison_) February 23, 2020

Fury speaks “I want to shout out Deontay Wilder, he showed the heart of a champion. He got up and battled onto round seven. He is a warrior, he will be back and be champion again. “But the king has returned to the top of the throne.”

Wilder speaks “The best man won on the night. My coach threw in the towel but I’m ready to go out on my shield. “I had a lot of things go on coming into this fight but it is what it is. “I just wish my corner would have let me go out on my shield, I’m a warrior. But he [Fury] did what he did and there’s no excuses.”

Fury serenading the crowd!

Eddie Hearn has spoken

Wow unbelievable from Fury! Fair play and well done Sugar Hill and Andy Lee on first class game plan ������������ — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) February 23, 2020

Wilder really trying top hold on here. He’s bleeding from the ear, he’s possibly burst his eardrum. IT’S OVER!!!!!!!! Fury beating Wilder up again in the sixth round! This is something nobody predicted from the Brit. Fury catches Wilder again and down goes Wilder again!!!!!!!!!! Brilliant from Fury!!!!!! But he gets a point taken away from him for hitting Wilder on the break.

Wilder survives the fourth but Fury really putting pressure on. It’s been perfect through four rounds so far for the Gypsy King. Some cracking right hands from Fury! Wilder looking a little rattled but he always has that eraser. Looks like some damage to the bottom lip of Wilder. Fury really cranking the pressure up. FURY KNOCKS WILDER DOWN!!!!! Fury with some nice jabs to start the round and then Wilder connects with a right hand. Still more aggression from Fury. But he’s not doing too much. Closer round overall. But then Fury hits a nice right hand at the end of the round. 2-0 or 1-1? Interesting openning round. Fury the aggressor, just like he said he would be. He tries a couple of cominations and he’s probably got round one in the bag. Good start from the Gypsy King. Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury

How about that for a ring walk?! Wilder comes out wearing an all-black with red-trim Dark Knight suit.

Wilder about to make that walk! Here we go! Minutes away from action. Fury donned head-to-toe in a king’s robe. He’s heading out now, looking very much relaxed as can be. It’s nearly time.

Fury about to make his long-awaited walk to the ring! Here we go. Anthems are done, we’re minutes away from Fury making his walk to the ring

Lennox. Evander. Mike.

Message from McGregor…

MCGREGOR MESSAGE FOR FURY ������ “We’re with you Tyson!”@TheNotoriousMMA shows his support for @Tyson_Fury ������ Watch #WilderFury2 on BT Sport Box Office ������ https://t.co/MbqXuOG54c pic.twitter.com/rFw2v6NGxh — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) February 23, 2020

Dance before the dance…

You wouldn’t think he’s just about to fight Wilder … @Tyson_Fury pic.twitter.com/uw9wE8mH20 — Kugan Cassius (@KuganCassius) February 23, 2020

Fury loosening up…

������ ONE-TWO ������ Watch #WilderFury2 ������ https://t.co/FCJRsLcmXl pic.twitter.com/GfEkzrYyW7 — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) February 23, 2020

HUGE left hand from Martin. And down goes Washington. He gets back up but the ref waves it off as he was unsteady on his feet. Bring on Joshua! Martin wins another round. Still not doing much, a lot of boxing around. There’s a hope that this can somehow explode into the heavyweight affair we want it to be. Washington not doing much at all. Much better round from Martin, who is probably winning the fight at this point. Martin connected with a nice left hand toward the end and rocked Washington back. Both look inredibly reluctant, which is a surprise considering both lack real venemous power. Slow start to this fight, but they’re heavyweights. Let’s see what happens. Martin hurt Washginton briefly toward the end of the first. Cagey opening to the second and not much more to note. Some lunging jabs from both and on we go to the third round. Not a great deal to report from that first round. But these two are somehow fighting to become the IBF mandatory for Anthony Joshua’s world title. #JoshuaMartin2 anyone? Charles Martin vs Gerald Washington

Fury and HHH chat…

FURY & TRIPLE H ������@WWE legend @TripleH stops by to wish @Tyson_Fury good luck ahead of the clash with @BronzeBomber. ������️: @BTSportBoxing#TeamMTKGlobalpic.twitter.com/M2QclCJIfB — MTK Global ������ (@MTKGlobal) February 23, 2020

Navarrete stops Santisima in the 11th round after a barrage of punches! Hugely impressive from the Mexican, who smelled blood and went for the kill. And still. Navarrete doesn’t seem to be throwing his right hand very much. BT Sport commentators John Rawlings and Barry Jones think he’s hurt it. One to keep an eye on with two rounds left. Shutout so far. BIG flurry toward the end of the round from Navarrete, though. Navarrete peppering in some crisp jabs now. He’s looking very fresh in there while Santisima hasn’t thrown anything meaningul since the early rounds of the fight.

Must be said, Navarrete looks the bigger man in there and Santisima’s shots just aren’t hurting the champion. Navarrete should really try and get the Filipino out of there before the 12th. More pressing action from Navarrete and he’s increasing his workrate but Santisima looks comfortable, really. Even though he’s not doing much, he’s still in there and it’s up to Navarrete to try and finish the fight. More considered approach from Navarrete in the sixth round. Santisima not providing much offence, Navarrete still the man looking for the big breakthrough. Santisima comes forward toward the end of the round, though. Santisima getting backed up here in the fifth. Navarrete started slow but he’s looking to pull out all the stops here. Filipino looking tired heading into the sixth. Wilder is here…

������ in ������ mode. The WBC Heavyweight champ is here.#WilderFury2 | @BronzeBomber ESPN+ PPV ➡️ https://t.co/88CHk2Ke0N pic.twitter.com/w1dB3KVp0f — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 23, 2020

Decent start to the round for Santisima and he catches Navarrete off balance with a left hand. His best round. Navarrete wasn’t hurt, but definitely something to think about in the fifth. Navarrete looking a little more business in this third round and connects with a really hard body shot, which Santisima clearly felt. Filipino backing up. Big shots from the champ at the end of the third. More circling from Navarrete, who doesn’t look as gung-ho as usual. Santisima with a couple of nice jabs, too. Navarrete looks incredibly relaxed in there. Good first round for the champion Navarrete. Quiet but he got into the groove toward the end of the bout. Santisima yet to impose his will on Navarette too much. Emanuel Navarrete vs Jeo Santisima

Fury has arrived…

The ������ has arrived, hoping to add a new iconic image to that suit. ������#WilderFury2 | @Tyson_Fury ESPN+ PPV ➡️ https://t.co/88CHk2Ke0N pic.twitter.com/tN90FcQkya — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 23, 2020

Fundora gets the last round on my card. 7-3 in favour of the much bigger man. In a moment or two, we’ll have the scorecards from Las Vegas. Fundora did better that round. It looks like he can sense that victory is near. One more round and he’ll be a happy man tonight. Lewis has one round to turn things around. Perhaps a sense that Fundora’s getting slightly tired. Lewis beginning to close the gap and he continues to land some well-placed body shots, too. Good round for Lewis. Some nice body shots from Lewis but Fundora also manages to land hard to his opponent’s face. Another good round for the smaller man, though. Fundora 5-2 or 4-3, perhaps. Best round yet for Lewis, who continues to press Funfora with some stinging right hands. But Fundora was still able to get away from most of the Australian’s attack.

Fundora wins round five. Some more pleasant boxing and he’s really using his size to his advamtage now. Lewis’ face is getting busted up and he’s still finding it hard to reach Fundora. Fundora enjoying another fruitful round, he’s just circling Lewis, who continues to try and chase and close down. But Fundora is doing his bit very well. Some good inside work from Fundora. Kept Lewis at bay and managed to welt up his smaller foe’s face, too. Third round for Fundora after a dodgy second. Fundora busted open! His nose is gushing blood and Lewis is trying to go on the attack. He threw some big shots toi follow up and it looks like we’re going to get a really good match-up. Cagey opening round as Fundora establishes his rangey jab. Much the bigger man is Fundora, Lewis will have to do a bit more to get on the inside of him. Round 2 coming up. Sebastian Fundora vs Daniel Lewis

Mike Tyson prediction Tyson told BT Sport: “I always root for him because he was named after me. That’s the natural thing to do, right? I’m biased towards him… “I don’t care how hard you punch, it’s hard to beat somebody who doesn’t wanna quit… “It’s gonna be a really, really interesting fight and both guys have something to prove. “I just wish the best for Tyson Fury, I’m always a Tyson fan.”

Frank Bruno prediction “I’m favouring Tyson Fury to win because he has the boxing skill,” he said. “When Tyson Fury fought him last time, he had been out of the ring for three years and went on the fast lane. He has come back in the slow lane, has got the rust out of his body. “He has put on more weight because the heavier he is, the better he is. He has been doing some strength training and his body looks very, very good, his mind looks good. “If he boxes sensibly, he boxes smart, he has got the height, the reach, the weight, the experience behind him to box his ears off all night. “If he starts showboating, he could get caught. The aim of the game for this one is to mess him around, break up his rhythm, keep him on the back foot, jab him, move and keep him off balance. “People underestimate Tyson Fury. He is a big lump but how many boxers can turn from orthodox to southpaw? And he has so much skill and is very, very confident.”

The weights… A lot has been made of both Fury and Wilder’s weights ahead of their monumental rematch tonight. Fury came in at 273lbs, over a stone heavier from the 256lbs he weighed in at for the first fight. “The issue I have is the weight gain and the bulk up. I don’t agree with that,” Andre Ward said of the weight gain. “A 250lb man is a big enough guy to push back a fighter who is 225. So I don’t agree with the weight gain. I understand it in theory but I wouldn’t recommend it.” Wilder also weighed the heaviest of his career at 231lbs. “I’ve always had to fight guys bigger than I am and that weight is only going to slow him down,” Wilder said. “The extra weight on me, I’m gonna rock with it and I’m not worried about his weight. What I told him was don’t blink.”

Andy Lee on Fury Andy Lee is confident that his man will be victorious tonight. “He’s very relaxed,” Lee said. “It’s like every other day. We’ve had a laugh and a joke, he’s ready to go. I’m very focused, we know what we have to do.”

Anthony Joshua is curious

✈️ Anthony Joshua is hyped for Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II, despite the fact he’s about to catch a flight… [������️ @AnthonyFJoshua / #WilderFury2] pic.twitter.com/eNRbPqulNQ — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 22, 2020

Amir Imam hands wrapped…

A 140-pound banger is on tap to close out the prelims in Vegas, as @AmirImamBoxing is getting wrapped & ready for the spotlight on ESPN. ������#WilderFury2 | @Bloodshot pic.twitter.com/zMfFZtefnH — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 23, 2020

Fury fans in fine voice

Vegas. Is. Fury. The atmosphere tonight is going to be insane ������������������ Click here to order #WilderFury2 tonight on BT Sport Box Office ▶️ https://t.co/b0uV32kqC3 pic.twitter.com/xt7UVC2we7 — Boxing on BT Sport ������ (@BTSportBoxing) February 23, 2020

Money, money, money Tyson Fury will earn a guaranteed fight purse of £20million for his WBC heavyweight world title clash with Deontay Wilder this weekend. Fury’s previous highest pay-day was £15m – which he made for fights against Otto Wallin and Tom Schwarz. Fury’s promoter Bob Arum said: “It’s sold out in the Arena, so that’s $16million less taxes. “What we don’t know is the English pay-per-view and the US pay-per-view. “I’ve talked to Frank Warren, who’s the co-promoter with Tyson Fury, and he believes the English pay-per-view, even at four in the morning, will be one million. “If the pay-per-view hit two million here they would each get, I don’t know what Wilder would get, but my guy would get well over $40million (£33m).”

More predictions I have not had this hard of a time picking a winner of a fight after dissecting every component in a very long time. It’s razor thin until the end. I’m picking Wilder to win by KO, Fury by points, or Fury by KO. This is a 50-50, I’m picking the fans to win. : I hope Fury wins. I think the man that nearly did it the first time won’t get it wrong the second time. He came so close, to the point of a draw, so I think Fury will come back and win. Wilder can win by knockout at any moment but push me and I’d say Fury on points. I know that Fury has excellent boxing abilities and a tremendous chin from the way that he got up from the two knockdowns in their previous fight. In the end, I think that Wilder is always in shape and that he will use his speed and power to get the job done.

Something special is in place…

If you thought ‘Apollo Creed’ and the ‘Mariachi band’ ring walks were good, wait until you see tonight’s entrance! Gypsy KING ������#WildervsFury2 @talkSPORT — Adam Catterall (@AdamCatterall) February 23, 2020

VADA testing in place…

Go TEAM VADA:most skilled, experienced #antidoping collection officers in the world from ⁦@Antidoping1⁩ at ⁦@MGMGrandGarden⁩ tonight. #cleansport #FuryWilder2 ⁦@Vada_Testing⁩ pic.twitter.com/V4aS8ZMR2s — Vada-Testing.org (@Vada_Testing) February 22, 2020

Fury ring entrance Fury’s promoter Bob Arum has said to expect a special ring entrance from his man tonight in Las Vegas. Fury’s last two American walks have included homages to the USA with his Rocky-inspired walk vs Tom Schwarz, before saluting Mexican independence day against Otto Wallin. “People gave me credit for the last two ring entrances, but I had nothing to do with either of them. It was all down to Tyson Fury. I didn’t even talk to him (about them),” Arum told World Boxing News. Tyson Fury being Tyson Fury, you better believe it’s going to be a spectacular ring entrance.”

The officials The officials for tonight were confirmed earlier this week – and they’re all American. Don’t think that the benefit is with Wilder, though. It was English judge Phil Edwards who scored the last fight a draw, ultimately to the detriment of Fury, who most thought won the bout. This time round, the three judges are Steve Weisfeld, Glen Feldman and Dave Moretti. The referee is the experienced Kenny Bayless. “I think Kenny Bayless is a lovely fella, a very, very good referee,” said Fury’s pal Ricky Hatton said. “He’s refereed many big fights and he’s a very strong and dominant referee in character and that.”

The first fight was a controversial one. And one of the biggest talking points was the way Fury went down and got back up in the 12th round. Referee Jack Reiss, who gave Fury every chance to get ups, explained his reasoning for that earlier this week. “Let me tell you, if [there]was earlier, heavy damage and [Fury] had been hurt — you know, there was a history in the fight that he was really getting knocked around and he fell like that and hit his head — I would’ve waved it off,” he said. “But the fight was so close, the magnitude of the fight — you know, a heavyweight championship fight — I’ve always been taught to count a champion out and I wanted to give him every opportunity. “So I took my time — not that I stalled the count like these knuckleheads are saying — just patient and I went down to make sure what I was doing was correct, ‘cause I wanna do what’s best for boxing. I always wanna do what’s best for boxing. “And listen, look at all the talk. Look at the controversy over who they thought won, the rematch. This thing here, there was such a buzz over this. I think it’s best for boxing. Let’s see it again.”

#CelebWatch

A who’s who of celebs are slated to attend #WilderFury2. Some of them include: Evander Holyfield, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Jon Gruden, Mark Davis, Michael J. Fox, Chefs Gordon Ramsey and Wolfgang Puck, Draymond Green, Jalen Rose and Jimmy Johnson (NASCAR). — Manouk Akopyan (@ManoukAkopyan) February 22, 2020

Trainer’s corner It’s fair to say SugarHill Steward, Fury’s trainer, wants the KO. He told Express Sport: “The way I was raised was just get the knockout. “F**k everything else. Get the knockout. That’s the way it was told to me – f**k everything else, get the knockout. “That’s the only 100 percent way to be sure that you won that fight. “There’s nothing against the judges or anything like that – but why not go for the KO? Be the judge yourself. Take destiny into your own hands. “You don’t have to worry about this judge or that judge didn’t see that correctly. You don’t have to talk about any of that stuff because you got the knockout. Everything else is irrelevant.”

Dillon Danis has his say

rooting for tyson fury tonight what’s your picks? — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) February 22, 2020

Proper 12…

So excited! So honoured!

Thank you to all the fans of @ProperWhiskey!

Baby we did it!!!! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/V5liA7yV7g — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 22, 2020

Wilder points win? A lot of the talk heading into tonight has revolved around whether Wilder can land the right hand, Fury can KO Wilder, or whether Fury will win on points. But no-one has mentioned the possibility that Wilder could win on points. But Wilder believes he can do it and silence the doubters. “Of course I can win a fight on the scorecards,” he said. “Anything is possible in boxing. I’m not worried about my boxing IQ or my level of skill. “I’m very confident in what I do and say and that makes me who I am,” said Wilder. “That’s why I’m still undefeated, and every fighter has tasted the canvas. You’re witnessing history.”

Telli Swift: Deontay Wilder’s fiancee has had her say on her boyfriend’s clash with Fury tonigh – and it’s fair to say she doesn’t mince her words. She’s horrifically backed Wilder to ‘catch a body’ on his record before. The comments are in reference to what Wilder said before the first Fury fight – that he would like to have ‘a body on my record’. Those comments have always attracted criticism from people in and outside of boxing. “Told ol’ boy he got get knocked tf out,” she wrote. “@Bronzebomber bout to catch a body #hammerfromalabama.”

Yes, yes he is… apart from me

Joe Rogan is all of us tonight ������������ #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/Ezcowk2xez — Boxing on BT Sport ������ (@BTSportBoxing) February 22, 2020

Some more predictions…

The world will be watching tonight. This is heavyweight boxing at its absolute finest. What’s your #WilderFury2 prediction? ������ pic.twitter.com/SXQbeembVD — Boxing on BT Sport ������ (@BTSportBoxing) February 22, 2020

Team Wilder are pumped…

Deontay Wilder’s team are pumped ������#WilderFury2 | @MrRoscoes | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/kjleyFqbUe — Boxing on BT Sport ������ (@BTSportBoxing) February 22, 2020

Throwback to last time…

Imagine having the bottle to showboat in front of Deontay Wilder. Hands behind back and tongue out against one of the hardest hitters in history ������ Click here to buy #WilderFury2 tonight on BT Sport Box Office ������ https://t.co/SHOcb5DTQapic.twitter.com/izYtWHHerm — Boxing on BT Sport ������ (@BTSportBoxing) February 22, 2020

Stitch Duran One big problem Fury has going into tonight’s clash is the cut above his right eye, which opened up in his previous fight with Otto Wallin. The cut required 47 stitches and cut man Jorge Capetillo did his best to contain the flow of blood. But tonight, legendary cut man Jacob ‘Sitch’ Duran is in the corner of Fury, just in case that cut opens up again. “:[I told him:] ‘I’m going to take care of you like you’re my son’, that’s what I do with all the fighters. So I’m looking forward to it.” It was also revealed earlier this week by Duran that a web mesh was put into Fury’s cut by the surgeon who stitched it back together after the Wallin clash. Certainly one to watch out for tonight.

Trainer’s corner Fury’s ex-trainer Ben Davison has had his say on Fury’s clash with Wilder. He believes that Wilder’s weight, 231lbs, is an advantage for Fury, who came in at 273lbs “Think Wilder coming in heavier is an advantage to Tyson,” he tweeted. “He can punch at any weight, the added weight will slow him down and fatigue him quicker, he’s an explosive type athlete, not an endurance built athlete.”

Predicitions I’d say Fury on points. I do not like the talk of him knocking Wilder out. He would have to stand in range and to do that you can get clipped on the chin. If you do with Wilder it’s lights out. I think Fury’s talk of taking Wilder on at his own game is a smokescreen. : Never bet against a puncher, particularly one like Wilder. I look at him like I do at a Mike Tyson, another puncher. I see Wilder winning this rematch by 10th-round knockout. : Wilder will knock out Fury in the seventh or eighth round if he does what I know that he can do, which is stay on the outside, use his jab and throw that right hand over the jab. : I’ve played it over in my head so many different times. My heart and gut just sway to Wilder’s punch power. I think that knockout shot will land on Fury.

Live stream details You’re probably wondering how you can watch tonight’s event! Well we have you covered. BT Sport Box Office will be showing the fight but you’ll have to pay up £24.95 if you want to watch Fury vs Wilder 2. You can stream the action from the BT Sport Box Office app, which you can download onto your tablet or smartphone. Or you can order the fight on your Sky or Virgin Media box so the fight can be watched from your TV. The event starts at midnight while Fury and Wilder will hit the ring around 5am.

What the fighters have said “Wanting to go head to head with him is a bold move, but we fight fire with fire,” Fury said. “When I went at him in the first fight, though, he could not contain me. If I start doing that in Round 1, then he will be gassed by Round 5 and hanging on for dear life, if he even gets that far. “The 12th round of our first fight was a good round, and credit to Wilder, he got me with two of the best punches I have ever seen thrown in a 12-round heavyweight fight. But the thing Wilder must be thinking is, ‘I hit that guy with my hardest punch in Round 12, and he got up. What do I have to do to keep him down?'” Wilder said: “Anything is possible in the ring, but it comes down to if he can back up his words. “I don’t believe anything Fury says. I think he is just trying to butter me up and use a lot of mind games. I am not concerned with what he says. “I am more focused on what he does. I am a man of action. I am planning for everything, but I think when coming forward doesn’t work for him, he will resort to what he knows.”

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2 FULL CARD Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury (WBC heavyweight world title) Charles Martin vs Gerald Washington (IBF heavyweight title) Emanuel Navarrete vs Jeo Santisima (WBO world super bantamweight title) Sebastian Fundora vs Daniel Lewis (super welterweight) Petros Ananyan . Subriel Matias (super-lightweight) Javier Molina def. Amir Imam (welterweight) Rolando Romero . Arturs Ahmetov (lightweight) Gabriel Flores Jr. . Matt Conway (super-featherweight) Vito Mielnicki Jr. . Corey Champion (welterweight) Isaac Lowe . Alberto Guevara (featherweight)

Hi there! Hello and welcome to Express Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2 – one of the most anticipated world heavyweight title rematches in the history of boxing. Both fighters are looking in tip-top shape and they’ve exchanged all foul words possible in human history over the weeks leading up to this evening’s gargantuan event. Their first bout promised all the thrills and spills expected with a heavyweight world title fight. Fury produced the boxing, Wilder produced the power and Fury withstood said power. Who can forget that final round? It finished in a controversial split decision draw, but we’re hoping for a definitive winner tonight. Who will prevail as the No 1 heavyweight in the world? Fury or Wilder? Sit back, relax, crack a cold one open and follow along with our coverage here on Express Sport.

