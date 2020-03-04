Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder rematch date and venue confirmed

Newly-crowned WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will have a rubber match with Deontay Wilder later this year.

Tyson Fury’s trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder will take place in Las Vegas in July. Fury ended the American’s reign as WBC heavyweight champion last month in a thrilling encounter at Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight title with a seventh-round TKO victory, which came at the 1:39 following Mark Breland’s decision to throw in the towel. Wilder will look to avenge his first professional defeat later this year after exercising the rubber match clause placed in his contract to rematch ‘The Gypsy King’. And The Bronze Bomber’s third showdown with the Brit will take place in Sin City on July 18. Fury’s promoter Bob Arum confirmed Wilder’s decision to exercise his rematch clause this past weekend and has revealed the pair’s representatives will soon begin negotiations to hash out the fine details of the deal.

“Now we will sit down and go through all the details for the fight,” the Top Rank Boxing chief said. “We realised that date [July 18] was the favourite of both ESPN and Fox because it comes at a dead time in sports, which is good for the fight. “It’s after the basketball playoffs, baseball is in the middle of the season and there’s no football. “It’s the ideal time. The hotel, MGM Grand, also believes it to be an ideal time.”

The booking of Fury vs Wilder III has delayed the eagerly-anticipated Battle of Britain between the former and unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Wilder’s decision to exercise his trilogy fight clause has also paved the way for Joshua to face Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev, whom he’ll face at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20. The Alabama native, who has attributed his defeat to Fury to the £31,000 ($40,000) costume he wore during his ring walk, has vowed to exact revenge on Fury third time around and reclaim the WBC throne, which he sat on for five years. “Hello my people, my Bomb Squad army, my Bomb Squad nation,” Wilder said last Friday in an Instagram video to his fans. “To all my loved ones around the world.

“I just wanted to let you know I am here. Your king is here. And we ain’t going nowhere. “For the war has just begun. I will rise again. I am strong. I am a king. You can’t take my pride. I am a warrior. I am a king that will never give up. I am a king that will fight to the death. “And if anyone don’t understand that, [they]don’t understand what it is to go to war, don’t understand what it is to fight. We will rise again, I will regain the title. I will be back. We will hold our heads up high. “Your king is in great spirit and we will rise like a phoenix from the ashes and regain the title. I will see you in a few months as the war has just begun. all my love to all my people.”

