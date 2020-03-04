Tyson Fury vs Wilder highlights: How to re-watch full fight

Tyson Fury secured a stunning victory over Deontay Wilder to win the WBC heavyweight title – but how can fans re-watch the full fight?

Tyson Fury paid tribute to Deontay Wilder after claiming the WBC heavyweight belt. Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round of their rematch in Las Vegas after a dominant display.

The Gypsy King said: “I want to shout out Deontay Wilder, he showed the heart of a champion. “He got up and battled onto round seven. He is a warrior, he will be back and be champion again. But the king has returned to the top of the throne.” How did boxing fans react to the fight? One wrote on Twitter: “There can be no disputing it now: Tyson Fury is the best heavyweight in the world.”

Another commented: “I doubted Fury in the past… but you always knew Wilder was a 1 dimensional fighter who would struggle when he had to fight a good fighter.” A third added: “What a fight. Didn’t see that coming. Wilder even had a bit of help from ref Ken Bayliss but it couldn’t save him! “Gypsy King best heavyweight in the world right now.” A fourth wrote: “Well deserved win, outclassed him job was done from the 3rd.”

How to watch Fury vs Wilder again Live coverage of the action was shown by BT Sport Box Office in the UK. Those that purchased the fight can watch the full bout again. There will be repeat showings on BT Sport Box Office every hour from 9am on Sunday until 11pm (February 24). Fans can still book one of these showings for £24.95 any time during this period. The BT Sport Box Office channel is available on BT TV, Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk TV. Alternatively, fans can download the app or watch on the website.

Who will Tyson Fury fight next? Odds provided by Betfair Deontay Wilder – 11/10 Anthony Joshua – 4/1 Dillian Whyte – 13/2 Oleksandr Usyk – 8/1 Adam Kownacki – 8/1 Joseph Parker – 12/1 Daniel Dubois – 16/1

