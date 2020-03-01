Tyson Fury wife: How Paris Fury was ‘barred’ from boxing star’s Las Vegas house

Tyson Fury takes on Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas – but who is his wife Paris Fury and how many children do they have?

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris (nee Mulroy) have been together since they were teenagers. They tied the knot in 2009 in Paris’ hometown of Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

She now follows Fury around the world and is regularly seated ringside as her husband competes. Paris was present in Los Angeles for Fury’s first bout against Deontay Wilder in December 2018. But she admitted she feared the worst when the Gypsy King was floored by the American in the 12th round. Paris recalled: “I didn’t feel well for a week after that fight. The stress and the pressure it put us under was terrible.

“The risk involved in boxing is major so to watch your husband or partner get knocked down in such a way isn’t nice to see.” Fury regained consciousness and recovered to finish a fight many boxing fans believed he should have won on the scorecards. Paris added: “He went running straight into him and won the rest of the round but I didn’t see it like that. “All I kept thinking was, ‘you idiot, you idiot’. You’ve got fight or flight mode and I obviously must have flight mode because I think when you get hit you should just get out of there. He doesn’t – he wants to keep going.”

The rematch takes place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas tonight. But Paris revealed to IFL TV that she wasn’t permitted to visit the house where Fury has been based. She said: “I’ve been barred from the house. I don’t quite understand. “The boys are all there and they’ve all said it’s a serious fight.

“But I don’t think they realise that I’ve been here for 11 years and I understand all the rules and regulations of nights before fights, so I’m just going along with it. “Tyson was happy to go along with it and I’m OK. “I’m going to go back today and just chat to him and then come back to the hotel and chill with the girls.” The Fury’s are parents to five children: Prince John James, Venezuela, Prince Tyson Fury II, Valencia Amber and Adonis Amaziah.