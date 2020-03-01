Tyson Fury’s ex-coach Ben Davison suggests when Gypsy King could knock out Deontay Wilder

Ben Davison trained Tyson Fury for the first bout against Deontay Wilder in December 2018.

Tyson Fury’s former trainer Ben Davison believes the Gypsy King will stop Deontay Wilder before the fight gets into the final two rounds. Fury has piled on 16.5lb from the last fight in December 2018 to weigh in at 273lb, while Wilder has added even more muscle to his frame, rising 18.5lb to 231lb.

Davison has kept a close eye on the rematch despite choosing to leave the coaching team after Fury teamed up with Kronk Gym trainer SugarHill Steward. And the 28-year-old, who remains a close friend of Fury’s, is backing his pal to go one further and stop Wilder to claim the WBC world heavyweight title. Last time out, Davison felt his fighter was robbed of a points decision victory as the judges scored the bout a draw. But he is now backing the lineal heavyweight champion to score a knockout, as he revealed on Twitter.

In a response to a fan who proclaimed "Fury wins [in rounds]11 or 12", Davison tweeted: "I fancy earlier." Davison also gave his thoughts following Friday night's weigh-in, which he believes favours Fury. "Think wilder coming in heavier is advantage to Tyson," he tweeted. "He can punch at any weight, added weight will slow him down and fatigue him quicker he's an explosive type athlete not an endurance built athlete."

Fury’s new trainer, Steward, spoke to Express Sport ahead of the match-up and explained that a knockout is the modus operandi. “The way I was raised was just get the knockout,” he said. “F**k everything else. Get the knockout. “That’s the way it was told to me – f**k everything else, get the knockout. That’s the only 100 percent way to be sure that you won that fight. “There’s nothing against the judges or anything like that – but why not go for the KO? Be the judge yourself. Take destiny into your own hands.