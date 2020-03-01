Tyson Fury’s key to victory against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas heavyweight showdown

Tyson Fury takes on Deontay Wilder tonight in Las Vegas looking for redemption after losing their initial fight in 2018.

Tyson Fury attempts to capture the WBC world heavyweight title tonight as he faces off against Deontay Wilder for a second time. The ‘Gypsy King’ is putting his unbeaten record on the line against the ‘Bronze Bomber’, and needs to make sure he utilises his boxing IQ in order to come away with the win.

Fury is attempting to better his 2018 draw with the American bruiser tonight at the MGM Grand. The slick-moving heavyweight weighed in at the second-heaviest of his career, tipping the scales at 273lbs, compared to the 256lbs from their first meeting. All the signs point to a heavier Fury trying to use his added weight to improve the power in his punches, and that is exactly what he seems to want to do. He has never been considered a knockout artist, despite having 20 stoppage wins from 29 wins.

Against Tom Schwarz earlier last year, he put his speed and power on full display, however, as he swarmed the German to win via second-round knockout. In his last six fights, he has only won two via stoppage, with the other four bouts going the distance. However, Fury has a brilliant chance of improving that record tonight. The 'Gypsy King' has a significantly better boxing IQ, and will have no problem landing on the chin of his lighter opponent.

Wilder, who will also be heavier than their first bout, has routinely said that his opponents need to be perfect for 12 rounds, while he only needs to be perfect for two seconds. The 34-year-old will likely stand in front of Fury in the centre of the ring and wait for a mistake, one that Fury simply cannot afford to make. If he does, Wilder’s blistering speed and power will make him pay, as he has for all-but-one of his past opponents. That one opponent, however, happens to be Fury. Despite Wilder’s power, Fury needs to fight fire with fire tonight. If he simply sits behind his jab and dances around the heavy-hitting American, he could run the risk of getting caught at range, which would lead to a clinical end.

If Fury keeps the fight at close range, he can fight fire with fire, and use his superior head speed to evade Wilder’s punches. Instead, he would be able to land significant blows on the WBC king while avoiding taking too many significant hits himself. Speaking at the weigh-in on Friday, at which there were thousands of Fury fans, the heavyweight confirmed he wanted to stop Wilder in two rounds. “Happy with the weight, even happier with the crowd,” he said.