Tyson Fury’s wife Paris talks ‘horrible experience’ which left her scared of Wilder fight

TYSON FURY’s wife Paris, who he married in 2009, has admitted she wanted her long-term spouse to quit boxing following his “horrible” fight with Deontay Wilder back in 2018.

Tyson Fury’s wife Paris Fury, 31, is currently in Las Vegas ahead of his rematch with Deontay Wilder, 34, today, but admitted she found their previous match a “horrible experience”. In fact, despite seeing her husband fight on several occasions, it was that night she wanted her long-term husband to quit his boxing career for good.

At the time of their 2018 match, boxing enthusiasts were startled to see Tyson get back up from what appeared to be a knockout from Deontay Wilder. Tyson – also known as the Gypsy King – fought his way through the jaw-dropping match, which resulted in a controversial draw. Opening up about his comeback fight back in 2018, Paris said: “You don’t get any more animalistic than two men fighting. “When Tyson had his comeback fight, it was horrible, it was a horrible horrible experience. Amanda Holden: BGT judge’s fans spot awkward gaffe in holiday snaps

“We did know the power that the man [Deontay Wilder] had and we knew at any minute he could get hit how he got hit. “I was so scared, I was heavily expecting, I was about five months [pregnant]. “I couldn’t really get anywhere, but I was stood up on a chair and trying to watch what was going on and I could see he wasn’t himself. “I grabbed his brother Shane, who was like massive and I pushed him over the bannister and said, ‘Go on, do him, get him!’

“Because I thought, this is over, like he’s out.” She added in their documentary Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King: “I actually really wanted Tyson to quit that night. “With all the nerves and excitement, I just thought I couldn’t face that again.” Tonight, Tyson will fight Deontay for a second time in the hope of victory. Simon Warr dead: BBC broadcaster dies aged 65 after cancer battle [DEATH]

Jeremy Clarkson’s big announcement away from The Grand Tour [TWITTER]

Hairy Bikers: Si King reveals real reason he refused to do Strictly [ADMISSION]

Ahead of the match, Paris said she had been “barred” from his Las Vegas home while he prepares for his big fight. Paris told IFL TV: “I’ve been barred from the house. I don’t quite understand. “The boys are all there and they’ve all said it’s a serious fight. “But I don’t think they realise that I’ve been here for 11 years and I understand all the rules and regulations of nights before fights, so I’m just going along with it.

“Tyson was happy to go along with it and I’m OK.” Turning her attention elsewhere for now, the blonde beauty has been spending time with her sister-in-laws, including Tommy Fury’s girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague. Paris shared a picture of the five “Mrs Furys” on her Instagram page with 145,000 followers. She wrote: ”The 5 Mrs Fury’s In Vegas. Went to see the comedy show thought it started at 9 but was 8. But got a 30 minute laugh.” The fighters will take to the ring in the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Wilder and Fury are expected to conduct their ring-walks at approximately 5am GMT.

I just thought I couldn’t face that again