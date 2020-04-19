U.S. CDC reports 330,891 coronavirus cases, 8,910 deaths

April 6 – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 330,891 cases of coronavirus, and said the number of deaths had risen to 8,910.

Over the weekend, the CDC updated its case count to 304,826 and said 7,616 people had died across the country, but that the numbers were preliminary and had not been confirmed by individual states.

The CDC’s tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, on Monday is as of 4 pm ET on April 5. (https://bit.ly/2IVY1JT)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)