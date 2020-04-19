U.S. death toll from coronavirus tops 10,000 -Reuters…

April 6 – The U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus topped 10,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally.

The United States has the third highest number of reported deaths from the disease in the world, only exceeded by Italy with 15,887 and Spain with 13,055.

White House medical experts have forecast that between 100,000 to 240,000 Americans could be killed in the pandemic, even if sweeping orders to stay home are followed.

(Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T)

