U.S. FDA may announce emergency use of Gilead’s…

By Denis Bedoya on May 5, 2020

WASHINGTON, April 29 – U.S. drug regulators may announce their decision allowing emergency use of Gilead Science Inc’s experimental coronavirus drug remdesivir as soon as Wednesday, the New York Times reported, citing an unnamed senior administration official.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease official at the National Institutes of Health, earlier on Wednesday told reporters at the White House that initial data on the potential treatment looked promising but needed more review, adding that he had no timeline for the Food and Drug Administration’s approval.

(Writing by Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul)

