U.S. lawmakers call for probe on disruptions to needed…

WASHINGTON, April 6 – Citing concerns about severe supply disruptions, senior U.S. lawmakers on Monday called for an expedited investigation by the U.S. International Trade Commission on which imported products were needed to respond to the new coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, a Democrat, and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, a Republican, asked the U.S. ITC to provide details about the source countries for those products, as well as tariff classifications and duty rates, by April 30.

They said the information would be used to help the committees and the U.S. Trade Representative’s office propose or take “appropriate and responsive actions,” but gave no details.

