U.S. natgas futures rise for third day on cool forecasts

April 7 – U.S. natural gas futures rose for a third day in a row on Tuesday on a confirmation of forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand next week. Traders noted that increase came despite lower liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and higher gas production. Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 8.5 cents, or 4.9%, to $1.816 per million British thermal units at 8:17 a.m. EDT (1217 GMT). That puts the front-month up about 17% over the past three days and on track to settle at its highest in three weeks. Just last week, however, the contract fell to its lowest since August 1995. Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic growth and energy demand, gas was already trading near its lowest in years as record production and months of mild winter weather enabled utilities to leave more fuel in storage, making shortages and price spikes unlikely. Gas futures, however, are trading much higher for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 on expectations demand will jump in coming months as the economy snaps back after governments loosen travel and work restrictions once the spread of coronavirus slows. Calendar 2021 has traded at a premium over 2022 for 19 days and over 2025 for 9 days. With cooler weather coming, data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states, including exports, will rise from an average of 93.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 99.8 bcfd next week. That compares with Refinitiv’s forecasts on Monday of 94.0 bcfd this week and 100.3 bcfd next week. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants, meanwhile, slipped to a near three-week low of 7.8 bcfd on Monday from 8.2 bcfd on Sunday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 8.9 bcfd last week due to reductions at Cheniere Energy Inc’s Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas, and an all-time daily high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31. Gas production edged up to 93.2 bcfd on Monday from 93.1 bcfd on Sunday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 93.1 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 96.5 bcfd on Nov. 30. Analysts said utilities likely injected 10 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended April 3. That compares with an increase of 25 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 6 bcf for the period. If correct, the increase for the week ended April 3 would bring stockpiles to 1.996 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 17.4% above the five-year average of 1.700 tcf for this time of year. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year April 3 March 27 April 3 average (Forecast) (Actual) April 3 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +10 -19 +25 +6 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 213 212 141 166 172 U.S. GFS CDDs 24 25 31 31 26 U.S. GFS TDDs 237 237 172 197 198 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.2 92.9 93.1 89.1 77.2 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.2 5.9 6.5 7.7 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 99.4 98.8 99.6 96.8 85.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.4 2.3 2.6 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 4.8 5.4 4.8 3.7 U.S. LNG Exports 9.1 8.1 8.5 3.4 1.8 U.S. Commercial 9.6 8.6 10.5 7.9 8.2 U.S. Residential 13.9 11.9 15.0 10.4 11.3 U.S. Power Plant 27.3 28.2 27.5 25.6 21.5 U.S. Industrial 22.7 22.5 23.6 22.0 23.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.1 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 80.3 77.9 83.6 72.7 70.9 Total U.S. Demand 97.6 93.3 99.8 83.5 78.7 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub <NG-W-HH-SNL> 1.64 1.50 Transco Z6 New York <NG-CG-NY-SNL> 1.40 1.33 PG&E Citygate <NG-CG-PGE-SNL> 2.42 2.18 Dominion South <NG-PCN-APP-SNL> 1.34 1.26 Chicago Citygate <NG-CG-CH-SNL> 1.69 1.44 Algonquin Citygate <NG-CG-BS-SNL> 1.43 1.40 SoCal Citygate <NG-SCL-CGT-SNL> 1.85 1.40 Waha Hub <NG-WAH-WTX-SNL> 0.04 0.13 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England <EL-PK-NPMS-SNL> 20.50 19.50 PJM West <EL-PK-PJMW-SNL> 16.25 15.50 Ercot North <EL-PK-ERTN-SNL> 30.00 24.00 Mid C <EL-PK-MIDC-SNL> 19.75 23.19 Palo Verde <EL-PK-PLVD-SNL> 22.25 10.25 SP-15 <EL-PK-SP15-SNL> 25.25 11.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum)