U.S. not considering canceling debt held by China…

WASHINGTON, April 30 – President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser said on Thursday it was “unequivocally untrue” that the administration was considering canceling some debt held by China as a way to strike at Beijing for perceived shortfalls in its candidness on the coronavirus pandemic, a CNBC reporter said on Twitter.

The Washington Post, citing two people with knowledge of internal discussions, reported on Thursday that some administration officials had discussed the idea.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC reporter Eamon Javers the idea was “absolutely and unequivocally untrue,” Javers said on Twitter.

“The full faith and credit of U.S. debt obligations is sacrosanct,” Javers quoted Kudlow as saying. “And so is our commitment to maintaining the U.S. currency as the world’s reserve currency.” (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; editing by Susan Heavey)