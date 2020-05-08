U.S. states, local govts could need nearly $1 trillion…

WASHINGTON, April 30 – U.S. state and local governments could need close to $1 trillion in aid over several years to cope with the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

“We’re not going to be able to cover all of it but to the extent that we can keep the states and localities sustainable, that’s our goal,” Pelosi told reporters. Asked if state and local aid will be the largest part of upcoming relief legislation, Pelosi said, “I’ve talked about almost a trillion dollars right there, I would hope so. But we do have other issues that we want to deal with.” (Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)