U.S. still worried about China’s labs amid coronavirus-…

WASHINGTON, April 29 – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the United States remains worried about laboratories in China and the world needs to get to the bottom of how the novel coronavirus began.

“I can tell you there were real concerns about the labs inside of China,” Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News. “I’m still concerned that the Chinese Communist Party is not telling us about all of what’s taking place in all of the labs” across China. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)