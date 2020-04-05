UAE extends coronavirus night-time curfew to disinfect…

DUBAI, April 4 – The United Arab Emirates has extended a de-facto night-time curfew indefinitely to disinfect public areas to fight the spread of coronavirus, the state-run news agency WAM reported late on Friday.

The disinfection drive, which consists of spraying and cleaning streets, parks and public transport facilities, is being carried out between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. each day, and people have been ordered to stay at home during those hours.

It began on March 26 and had already been extended a week ago until April 5.

“The Ministry of Health Prevention and the Ministry of Interior have announced the continuation of the ‘National Disinfection Programme,” WAM said, without saying when the operation would end.

The oil-rich federation reported a recent uptick in confirmed coronavirus cases, with several hundred people diagnosed with the virus since April 1.

Its total cases stood at 1,264 on Friday, with nine deaths reported. (Reporting Alexander Cornwell and Lisa Barrington Writing by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Helen Popper)