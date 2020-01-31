UFC 246 results LIVE: All the action and reaction as Conor McGregor takes on with Cowboy

UFC 246 results live – Express Sport brings you all the results from UFC 246: McGregor vs Cowboy.

UFC 246 results

UFC 246: McGregor vs Cowboy fight card

In just a few hours’ time, Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon. The former two-division champion will be welcomed back to the cage by fellow fan favourite Donald Cerrone, whom he’ll meet in a welterweight match-up in the main event of UFC 246 in Las Vegas.

McGregor’s showdown with Cerrone will be his first outing since losing his UFC 229 grudge match to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018. The Irishman will be looking to pick up his first victory since his UFC 205 triumph over Eddie Alvarez in November 2016. Former women’s bantamweight and lightweight champions Holly Holm and Anthony Pettis will also be on the card, taking on Raquel Pennington and Diego Ferreira respectively. And you can follow all the results and reaction from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas right here.

UFC 246 results Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone – McGregor hands Cerrone his third consecutive loss with a beautifully-placed head kick and some well-placed ground-and-pound to score his first win in over three years. Holly Holm vs Raquel Pennington – Holm dominates a dogged Pennington with solid clinch work against the cage and superior grappling to get back in the win column and resume her pursuit of the men’s bantamweight title. Maurice Greene vs Aleksei Oleinik – ‘The Boa Constrictor’ strikes yet again, submitting the highly-touted Greene via a hard-fought armbar. Yet another submission with for the Ukrainian tapping machine, who has now submitted a jaw-dropping 46 opponents. Diego Ferreira vs Anthony Pettis – Ferreira pulls off the biggest victory of his mixed martial arts career by submitting former lightweight king Pettis with a second-round neck crank, in exactly the same spot Khabib Nurmagomedov sunk in the submission on Conor McGregor in October 2018. He’s now ready for the elite of the elite at 155lbs. Brian Kelleher vs Ode Osbourne – Kelleher continues the prospect slaying by submitting Dana White Contenders’ Series graduate Osbourne early in the first round, making him tap to a nasty guillotine with his feet and saving his job in the promotion at the same time.

Prelims Maycee Barber vs Roxanne Modafferi – Women’s MMA pioneer Modafferi pulls off a huge upset by dominating prospect Maycee Barber for three straight rounds to earn one of her biggest wins inside the Octagon. Barber was dominant from the outset and used her years of experience to outwork the former 8-0 prospect and derail her hype train. Andre Fili vs Sodiq Yusuff – Yusuff picks up the biggest win of his career by taking out Team Alpha Male’s Andre Fili. Super’s striking in the first round and groundwork in the second was enough to negate Fili’s handiwork in the final stanza and see him edge closer to the featherweight’s division’s elite. Drew Dober vs Nasrat Haqparast – Dober derails the Haqparast hype train with a vicious stoppage victory, which came courtesy of a big straight left hand and some nasty ground-and-pound. JJ Aldrich vs Sabina Mazo – Mazo edges a razor-close contest with her superior clinch working and Thai boxing. Aldrich battled valiantly but struggled to cope with the Colombian’s work inside the clinch. Dagestan’s Askarov surprisingly edges a closely-contested flyweight contest, which many thought he lost. Perhaps his counter striking in response to Elliot’s pressure resulted in the judges awarding him the victory. Aleksa Camur vs Justin Ledet – The Dana White Contenders’ Series product weathers an early storm to come back and claim his first victory since graduating from the show. Counterstriking proved to be the 24-year-old’s route to victory, much to the frustration of a dogged Ledet.

UFC 246: McGregor vs Cowboy fight card Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone – welterweight bout Holly Holm vs Raquel Pennington – women’s bantamweight bout Maurice Greene vs Aleksei Oleinik – heavyweight bout Diego Ferreira vs Anthony Pettis – lightweight bout Brian Kelleher vs Ode Osbourne – men’s bantamweight bout Prelims Maycee Barber vs Roxanne Modafferi – women’s flyweight bout Andre Fili vs Sodiq Yusuff – men’s featherweight bout Drew Dober vs Nasrat Haqparast – lightweight bout JJ Aldrich vs Sabina Mazo – Aldrich – women’s flyweight bout Askar Askarov vs Tim Elliott – men’s flyweight bout Aleksa Camur vs Justin Ledet – light-heavyweight bout

UFC 246 results

UFC 246: McGregor vs Cowboy fight card