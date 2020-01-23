UFC 246: Why is Conor McGregor facing Donald Cerrone at welterweight and not lightweight?

Conor McGregor makes his return to the Octagon this weekend at UFC 246.

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC this weekend. For the first time in over 15 months, the promotion’s poster boy will set foot inside the world-famous Octagon.

The former two-division champion will be welcomed back to the cage by a fellow fan favourite and a name even the most casual mixed martial arts fan will be familiar with. Former lightweight title challenger Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone has been tasked with the job of welcoming the Irishman back to the cage, which he hasn’t graced since his UFC 229 grudge match with Khabib Nurmagomedov. The fact McGregor will be welcomed back to the cage by Cerrone isn’t a huge shock as the fight had been in the works for some time. What is surprising, however, is the setting for the pair’s showdown. And by setting I mean weight class.

The pair will trade blows in the welterweight division, which they’re are by no means strangers to. But why are the lightweight standouts – who are ranked at No.4 and No.5 in the division – fighting at 170lbs instead of 155lbs? Well, if you believe McGregor, they’re not fighting at lightweight to avoid gruelling weight cuts. “That’s what I weigh now,” McGregor said when asked how a win at welterweight would translate to the lightweight title picture in an interview with the MacLife.

“What’s the lightweight title on? April, is it? April or March. So why cut weight to that? “The lightweight title fight is in April or March, likely something will happen there and I will be ready to slot in for that bout. “I’ll just have a fight, a good solid camp at 170lbs with no weight cut. A good fight.” In a separate interview with ESPN, McGregor said: “I know I could have [made Cerrone cut down to lightweight]. But I just don’t think he looks well at 155lbs. He does not look well at 155lbs. He’s a 170lb fighter.”

But if you’re one of those fight fans who likes to connect the dots, McGregor vs Cerrone is taking place at 170lbs because the former is eyeing BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal. Why is he eyeing Masvidal when he hasn’t fought at welterweight in over three years? Because UFC president Dana White has repeatedly perpetuated the notion ‘Gamebred’ is too big for him. As we all know, McGregor doesn’t like being told what he can and cannot do. And telling him he can’t fight someone because he’s too small is the wrong way to go about getting him tofocus his attention on another fighter. So should he get the better ‘Cowboy’ you can bet your bottom dollar he’ll send a message Gamebred’s way in his post-fight interview or in the post-fight press conference.

