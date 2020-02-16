UFC 247 free live stream: Watch Jones vs Reyes online and on TV for free

UFC 247 free live stream – Express Sport brings you everything you need to know about UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes, including how to watch the card.
Early on Sunday morning, the UFC will host its second pay-per-view card of the year. Headlining the card at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas is a light-heavyweight title fight between defending champion Jon Jones and the high-flying Dominick Reyes.
Jones, who is regarded by many to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, enters the contest – his first since his split-decision victory over Thiago Santos last July – looking to register his 11th title defence.
Reyes, meanwhile, enters his first title fight full of confidence following his demolition of former middleweight champion Chris Weidman last October. The women’s flyweight title will also be on the line in Texas, with 125lb queen Valentina Shevchenko defending her crown against Katlyn Chookagian.
A heavyweight clash bout between fan favourite Derrick Lewis and Ilir Latifi is also on tap, as well as a tasty men’s featherweight affair between Mirsad Bektic and Dan Ige. UFC 247 may not feature many names casual fans are familiar with, but the card is jam-packed with entertaining fights – making it a must-watch.
Here’s everything you need to know about the event:
When and where is UFC 247 taking place?
UFC 247 takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas early on Sunday, February 9.
What channel is UFC 247 on?
The main card and the preliminary fights will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office.
Alternatively, if you don’t have BT Sport, you can watch the prelims on the UFC’s Fight Pass service.
What time will UFC 247 start?
The preliminary fights will get underway at 6:30pm ET and 3:30pm PT, with the main card kicking off at 10pm ET and 7pm PT.
What time does UFC 247 start in the UK?
The prelims will get underway at 11:30pm BST on Saturday, February 8.
What time will UFC 247’s main card get underway in the UK?
The main card will commence at 3:00am BST.
What time will UFC 247’s main event start?
Jones and Cerrone are expected to make their respective walks to the Octagon at around 5:30am BST (12:30am ET and 9:30pm PT).
The Octagon walks could be later or earlier than 5:30am depending on whether the preceding fights go the distance or finish early.
Can I watch UFC 247 online?
BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the eleventh pay-per-view card of the year through their laptop or mobile device via the BT Sport App.
The preliminary fights will be available to watch on the UFC’s Fight Pass service. Fight Pass is available to download or to stream at www.ufcfightpass.com
Can I live stream UFC 247 for free?
UK fight fans wanting to watch the final pay-per-view of the year will be able to do so if they’re EE mobile customers. MMA fans can get three months’ worth of BT Sport on their EE devices by texting SPORT to 150, registering for a BT ID and then downloading the BT Sport app.
The subscription can be cancelled at any point during the trial.
The preliminary fights will be available to watch on the UFC’s Fight Pass service.
UFC 247 fight card
Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes (light-heavyweight title fight)
Valentina Shevchenko (women’s flyweight title fight)
Juan Adams vs Justin Tafa (heavyweight bout)
Misread Bektic vs Dan Ige (men’s featherweight bout)
Derrick Lewis vs Ilir Latifi (heavyweight bout)
Prelims
Trevin Giles vs Antonio Arroyo (middleweight bout)
Alex Morono vs Kalinn Williams (welterweight bout)
Lauren Murphy vs Andrea Lee (women’s flyweight bout)
Miles Johns vs Mario Bautista (men’s bantamweight bout)
Journey Newson vs Domingo Pilarte (men’s bantamweight bout)
Andre Ewell vs Jonathan Martinez (men’s bantamweight bout)