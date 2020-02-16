UFC 247 free live stream: Watch Jones vs Reyes online and on TV for free

Early on Sunday morning, the UFC will host its second pay-per-view card of the year. Headlining the card at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas is a light-heavyweight title fight between defending champion Jon Jones and the high-flying Dominick Reyes.

Jones, who is regarded by many to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, enters the contest – his first since his split-decision victory over Thiago Santos last July – looking to register his 11th title defence.

Reyes, meanwhile, enters his first title fight full of confidence following his demolition of former middleweight champion Chris Weidman last October. The women’s flyweight title will also be on the line in Texas, with 125lb queen Valentina Shevchenko defending her crown against Katlyn Chookagian.

A heavyweight clash bout between fan favourite Derrick Lewis and Ilir Latifi is also on tap, as well as a tasty men’s featherweight affair between Mirsad Bektic and Dan Ige. UFC 247 may not feature many names casual fans are familiar with, but the card is jam-packed with entertaining fights – making it a must-watch.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event: