UFC 247 UK start time: When does Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes get underway in the UK?

UFC 247 UK Start Time – Express Sport brings you everything you need to know about UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes, including how to watch the card.

When and where is UFC 247 taking place?

What channel is UFC 247 on?

What time will UFC 247 start?

What time does UFC 247 start in the UK?

What time will UFC 247’s main card get underway in the UK?

What time will UFC 247’s main event start?

Can I watch UFC 247 online?

UFC 247 fight card

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the UFC will host its second pay-per-view card of 2020. Topping the bill at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas is a light-heavyweight title fight between defending champion Jon Jones and the undefeated Dominick Reyes.

Jones, 31, will be looking to register the 11th defence of his light-heavyweight crown, which he first claimed nearly nine years ago at UFC 128. The undefeated Reyes enters his first UFC title fight full of confidence following his first-round knockout victory over former middleweight king Chris Weidman last October. Championship gold will also be on the line in the co-main event of the evening, which will see women’s flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko defend her 125b crown against Katlyn Chookagian. Also on the card is a heavyweight barnburner bout between fan favourite Derrick Lewis and Ilir Latifi, as well as a men’s featherweight clash between Mirsad Bektic and Dan Ige.

UFC 247 may not feature many household names, but the card is jam-packed with entertaining fights – making it a must-watch. Here’s everything you need to know about the event: When and where is UFC 247 taking place? UFC 247 takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas early on Sunday, February 9.

What channel is UFC 247 on? The main card and the preliminary fights will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office. Alternatively, if you don’t have BT Sport, you can watch the prelims on the UFC’s Fight Pass service. What time will UFC 247 start? The preliminary fights will get underway at 6:30pm ET and 3:30pm PT, with the main card kicking off at 10pm ET and 7pm PT.

What time does UFC 247 start in the UK? The prelims will get underway at 11:30pm BST on Saturday, February 8. What time will UFC 247’s main card get underway in the UK? The main card will commence at 3:00am BST.

What time will UFC 247’s main event start? Jones and Reyes are expected to make their respective walks to the Octagon at around 5:30am BST (12:30am ET and 9:30pm PT). The Octagon walks could be later or earlier than 5:30am depending on whether the preceding fights go the distance or finish early. Can I watch UFC 247 online? BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the second pay-per-view card of the year through their laptop or mobile device via the BT Sport App. The preliminary fights will be available to watch on the UFC’s Fight Pass service. Fight Pass is available to download or to stream at www.ufcfightpass.com

UFC 247 fight card Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes (light-heavyweight title fight) Valentina Shevchenko (women’s flyweight title fight) Juan Adams vs Justin Tafa (heavyweight bout) Misread Bektic vs Dan Ige (men’s featherweight bout) Derrick Lewis vs Ilir Latifi (heavyweight bout) Prelims Trevin Giles vs James Krause (middleweight bout) Alex Morono vs Kalinn Williams (welterweight bout) Lauren Murphy vs Andrea Lee (women’s flyweight bout) Miles Johns vs Mario Bautista (men’s bantamweight bout) Fight Pass Prelims Journey Newson vs Domingo Pilarte (men’s bantamweight bout) Andre Ewell vs Jonathan Martinez (men’s bantamweight bout) Austin Lingo vs Youseff Zalal (men’s featherweight bout)

When and where is UFC 247 taking place?

What channel is UFC 247 on?

What time will UFC 247 start?

What time does UFC 247 start in the UK?

What time will UFC 247’s main card get underway in the UK?

What time will UFC 247’s main event start?

Can I watch UFC 247 online?

UFC 247 fight card