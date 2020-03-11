UFC 248 fight card and start time: Who is fighting on Adesanya vs Romero card?

The UFC’s third pay-per-view card of the year takes place this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the card at the T-Mobile Arena is a middleweight title fight between defending champion Israel Adesanya and perennial contender Yoel Romero.

Adesanya’s clash with ‘The Soldier of God’ will be his first outing since claiming the middleweight throne with a second-round TKO victory over Robert Whittaker last November.

Romero will be hoping to become the first Cuban to win UFC gold, provided he makes weight for his eagerly-anticipated clash with ‘The Last Stylebender’.

Championship gold will also be on the line in the co-main event of the evening, which will see reigning women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang take on the division’s former ruler Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Zhang will be bidding to make the first defence of her 115lb crown, which she claimed last August with a 42-second victory over Jessica Andrade.