UFC 248 free live stream: Watch Adesanya vs Romero online and on TV for free

UFC 248 free live stream – Express Sport brings you everything you need to know about UFC 248: Adesanya vs Romero, including how you can watch the card online for free.

When and where is UFC 248 taking place?

What channel is UFC 248 on?

What time will UFC 248 start?

What time does UFC 248 start in the UK?

What time will UFC 248’s main card get underway in the UK?

What time will UFC 248’s main event start?

Can I watch UFC 248 online?

Can I live stream UFC 248 for free?

UFC 248: Adesanya vs Romero fight card

UFC 248 takes place in the early hours of Sunday morning, with the promotion’s third UFC pay-per-view card of the year coming all the way from sunny Las Vegas. Headlining the UFC 248 bill at the T-Mobile Arena is a middleweight title bout between reigning champion Israel Adesanya and perennial contender Yoel Romero.

Adesanya’s showdown with ‘The Soldier of God’ will be his first venture into the cage since claiming the middleweight throne last November with an emphatic second-round TKO victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 in Australia. Romero, 42, will be hoping to become the first Cuban to win UFC gold at the third time of asking. Championship gold will also be on the line in the co-main event of the evening, which will see newly-crowned strawweight queen Zhang Weili defend her title against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Zhang – the first Chinese fighter to win a UFC title – will be bidding to make the first defence of her 115lb crown, which she claimed last August with a 42-second victory over Jessica Andrade. UFC 248 is stacked with entertaining match-ups, making it a must-watch for even the most casual MMA fan. Here’s everything you need to know about the event:

When and where is UFC 248 taking place? UFC 248 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday, March 8. What channel is UFC 248 on? The main card and the preliminary fights will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office. Alternatively, if you don’t have BT Sport, you can watch the prelims on the UFC’s Fight Pass service.

What time will UFC 248 start? The preliminary fights will get underway at 6:30pm ET and 3:30pm PT, with the main card kicking off at 10pm ET and 7pm PT. What time does UFC 248 start in the UK? The prelims will get underway at 11:30pm GMT on Saturday, February 8.

What time will UFC 248’s main card get underway in the UK? The main card will commence at 3:00am GMT. What time will UFC 248’s main event start? Adesanya and Romero are expected to make their respective walks to the Octagon at around 5:30am GMT (12:30am ET and 9:30pm PT). The Octagon walks could be later or earlier than 5:30am depending on whether the preceding fights go the distance or finish early.

Can I watch UFC 248 online? BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the eleventh pay-per-view card of the year through their laptop or mobile device via the BT Sport App. The preliminary fights will be available to watch on the UFC’s Fight Pass service. Fight Pass is available to download or to stream at www.ufcfightpass.com Can I live stream UFC 248 for free? UK fight fans wanting to watch the final pay-per-view of the year will be able to do so if they’re EE mobile customers. MMA fans can get three months’ worth of BT Sport on their EE devices by texting SPORT to 150, registering for a BT ID and then downloading the BT Sport app. The subscription can be cancelled at any point during the trial. The preliminary fights will be available to watch on the UFC’s Fight Pass service.

UFC 248: Adesanya vs Romero fight card Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero (middleweight title fight) Weill Zhang vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk (women’s strawweight title fight) Beniel Dariush vs Drakkar Klose (lightweight bout) Neil Magny vs Li Jüngling (welterweight bout) Alex Oliveira vs Max Griffin (welterweight bout) Prelims Sean O’Malley vs Jose Alberto Quinonez (men’s bantamweight bout) Mark Madsen vs Austin Hubbard (lightweight bout) Rodolfo Vieira vs Saparbek Safarov (middleweight bout) Gerald Meerschaert vs Deron Winn (middleweight bout) Emily Whitmire vs Pollyanna Viana (women’s strawweight bout) Danaa Batgerel vs Guido Cannetti (men’s bantamweight bout)

