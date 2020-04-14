UFC: Conor McGregor’s 6-Year-Old Impersonator Starts Training In Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

A six-year-old boy hilariously impersonates UFC superstar Conor McGregor and started to train in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu as well.

Undeniably, McGregor has been one of the most influential UFC stars in the past few years. Aside from his exceptional MMA skills, the Irishman is also famous for his flamboyant persona outside the cage. This has made McGregor a universal superstar and apparently, even the kids who are expected to have little knowledge about fighting are also impacted by former two-division UFC champ.

A video a 6-year-old boy named Malcolm Lathem has reached ESPN MMA and is now grabbing the attention of many. Lathem is passionate about baseball but is also hooked to watching UFC because of his idol McGregor. He is a die-hard fan of “The Notorious” and just like McGregor, Lathem is not shy about showing off in front of the camera. Lathem is seen in the video imitating McGregor’s superstar strut. He also has two belts around him along with the Irish flag as he walks and talks like the UFC star.

Lathem aspires to play baseball for Georgia Tech. However, he isn’t satisfied with being a future college athlete as he also hopes to make it to the MLB someday. And because of his unique admiration for McGregor, he has reportedly started training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu as well, Essentially Sports reported.

In MMA, James “The Strabanimal” Gallagher is being dubbed as the next McGregor. The 23-year-old Irishman is currently making a name for himself in Bellator’s 135-lb division.

Gallagher has been earning comparisons to his Straight Blast Gym teammate and fellow countrymen McGregor. And even though they fight nothing alike, Gallagher is still considered as the closest thing to “Mystic Mac.”

Both McGregor and Gallagher are heavily tattooed with wild animals etched into their chests. They are also both loud, extremely confident, and talk with identical Irish accents.

McGregor’s long-time trainer John Kavanagh, who happens to be Gallagher’s trainer as well, agrees that the young Irishman really got some McGregor in him. However, he also emphasized that among all the people, he is the one who sees their significant differences.

“I can see why the media compares him to Conor McGregor, but I guess it is lazy. I see them every day so I see the differences. I hear he’s a Conor impersonator, that he’s this, that. At this stage, just buy a ticket and come along and see what he’s about,” Kavanagh said of Gallagher.