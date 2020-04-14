UFC: Conor McGregor’s €1 Million Donation For COVID-19 Frontliners In Ireland Now Being Transported

Ultimate Fighting Championship star Conor McGregor made a huge donation for coronavirus relief. He purchased a million-euros worth of PPEs and is now being delivered to different hospitals in Ireland in partnership with Heroes Aid.

Reports from The Irish Sun said that the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is now being transported to several hospitals in Ireland to help the frontliners with their duties as they lead the way in fighting coronavirus. Irish entrepreneur Doug Leddin shared the progress of the PPE donations that were paid by the first Irish-born champion of the UFC on his Twitter account.

The UFC welterweight also shared some photos of his donations being transported by a couple of shipping companies to the hospitals. On his series of tweets, McGregor shared images of delivery trucks containing boxes of PPE being transported, as well as hospital personnel carrying the boxes of the protective gears sent by McGregor.

On March 25, The Sun published McGregor’s conversation with Minister of Finance Paschal Donohoe about his intentions of providing help to the COVID-19 front team. Through a collection of screenshots of their conversation, the third-ranked Lightweight pledged that he will be donating protective hospital equipment amounting to a million euros while prioritizing the areas that were severely hit by the virus spread.

“Today, I am purchasing myself €1 million worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region, our most affected region to this date,” said McGregor on his exchange of messages with Donohoe. “St James’, Mater, Tallaght, Beaumont, Vincent’s. Where would we be without these brave men and women I do not know.”

Leddin also revealed that there will be a lot more PPE to be distributed across Ireland next week.

His efforts are being appreciated by fans following his social media posts. One of them is English broadcaster and TV personality Piers Morgan, who took the time to commend McGregor via his Twitter post. The 31-year old fighter returned the favor in response to Morgan’s praises by replying to him.

Outside the octagon, McGregor is looking after his business ventures and one of them is his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. He had his victorious return to the UFC after 15-month hiatus via first-round TKO victory over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone earlier this year.